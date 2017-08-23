People

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Vacation Rental, The Magnolia House, Books Up in Just 7 Minutes

Courtesy HGTV

UPDATE: The Magnolia House is already booked solid for January-June 2018 (in just seven minutes, no less). Better luck next time!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — at least for Fixer Upper fanatics.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ first vacation rental, The Magnolia House, is accepting reservations for January through June of 2018 starting today at 12p.m. ET/11a.m. CT, according to Chip and Joanna’s newsletter. You’ll have to act fast if you want to call their farmhouse-fabulous project home for a few nights, though. It was booked up in under five minutes during the last round of reservations.

As usual, those looking to snag a coveted reservation will have to follow the strict booking rules: Weeknights must be booked in two night increments (2 nights, 4 nights, 6 nights, etc.), although weekends may be booked in two or three-night segments; check-in days are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only; and the home sleeps 8 people max. But ranging from $695-$995/per night, the likely $86/per person/per night price tag isn’t too steep for getting the full Gaines experience.

Because Magnolia House has been so successful, the couple recently announced that they remodeled a second rental property in their hometown of Waco, Texas — The Hillcrest Estate — which is already sold out for the inaugural September-December 2017 stays.

Whether you’re looking to explore Chip and Jo’s popular Magnolia Market at the Silos, or try out one of the other popular Waco attractions, this shiplap-covered stunner is the best way to live like the HGTV stars.