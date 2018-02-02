Chip and Joanna Gaines Help Pay Off the Mortgage of a Fixer Upper Family in Need

Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking a very special renovation one big step further.

On Tuesday’s episode of Fixer Upper, the HGTV stars teamed up with former footballer Tim Tebow to design an ADA-compliant home for Melissa and Jody Copp and their two sons, Calan, 9, and Lawson, 5, who are both wheelchair users. Tebow’s foundation connected the family with the Gaineses, and Make-a-Wish stepped in to surprise the boys with the ultimate backyard, but Chip and Jo wanted to take it one step further.

“To me, this picture is worth a thousand words—a thousand encouragements—a thousand happy moments,” Chip wrote alongside an Instagram photo of him with the boys. “BUT, there’s more work to do. Let’s rally together to pay off the Copp family’s mortgage.”

Followers of the famous couple — who have a fifth baby on the way joining Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7 — were quick to take action. Just days later, Chip posted another sweet shot of the Copps with the caption, “Y’all.. we did it! The Copp family’s mortgage has been paid in full.”

In addition to helping lift the financial burden, the Gaineses designed a plethora of welcoming touches in their new abode, like desks for the boys to do their homework, a wall of toys in each of their bedrooms, and a generous-sized kitchen for the whole family to gather together.

“Thanks for teaming up with us to get this thing finished!” Chip continued. “Their lives are forever changed because of your generosity.”

The contractor-designer duo recently raised funds for another children’s group close to their hearts. Together they designed a dining room for the Target House at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital — the same cause for which Chip shaved off his signature long locks.

“Gratitude is so important and there is real value in maintaining that perspective in the peaks and in the valleys of life,” Joanna said in December of their charitable work. “We have so much to be grateful for, and I think anytime you have a chance to take a step back and really reflect on that, you find yourself wanting to bless those who may be going through a tough time in whatever way you can.”