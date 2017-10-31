Chip and Joanna Gaines Help an 81-Year-Old Houston Woman Who Lost Everything in Harvey Rebuild

Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking some time to give back to Hurricane Harvey victims in their home state of Texas.

On Sunday, the HGTV stars arrived in Houston to get to work remodeling the home of 81-year-old Houston resident Doris Davis, which was badly damaged in the storm.

When Harvey struck, Davis remained in her flooded home for three days before a neighbor rescued her and safely transported her to a local hospital. Now, the Fixer Upper stars, alongside ExxonMobil employee volunteers (the project is in partnership with ExxonMobil and Rebuilding Together Houston) will work to get Davis and her three dogs back to their home in about a month, USA TODAY reports.

Here teaming up with @rebuildinghou and @exxonmobil for some reno and to do some good close to home. #RebuildingOurBackyard pic.twitter.com/BQspQX26St — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) October 29, 2017

“We pulled into town and these boys said, ‘Hey, let’s get to work,’ and I said, ‘Great, you’re speaking my language,'” Chip tells Melissa Correa of KHOU11.

Davis was overjoyed to see the TV handyman, demanding a kiss on both cheeks and telling the local news network, “I mean, I wasn’t expecting this, honey.”

If the first :30 of my #khou11 report don't bring a smile to your face, I don't know what will! Catch the full story tonight at 10!!!! pic.twitter.com/AXKIPV3MUq — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) October 29, 2017

We may not see these scenes on Fixer Upper when it returns for its fifth and final season in November, but we know this is one home reveal the magic of television couldn’t do justice.