Chip and Joanna Gaines Get an Emotional Send Off After Wrapping Fixer Upper's Final Episode

Chip and Joanna Gaines just wrapped the final episode of their breakout HGTV series Fixer Upper, but saying goodbye is proving harder than they thought.

“Today was the final reveal…We definitely felt the emotion behind each of those steps leading up to the big canvas,” Joanna wrote in an Instagram post Thursday alongside a photo of the couple walking toward one of the show’s huge rolling screens used to reveal the house they’ve made over at the end of each episode. “We love you Fixer Upper,” she added with the hashtag #savedthebestseasonforlast.

But the quiet moment, wasn’t the final send off. The extended Magnolia family surprised Chip and Jo with a colorful tunnel of balloons complete with confetti canons. “Just another day at the office,” Chip jokes as Joanna drives through the cheering crowd and beeps the horn. “We made it to the finish line! We love these people @magnolia,” she captioned the video.

The show’s executive producer, Michael Matsumoto (who was also the homeowner in the season 4 finale), shared a sentimental message of gratitude to the couple. “It has been an amazing journey. A life changing journey. One I am blessed to have been a part of,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am honored to call you two my friends, my family…and if I may break precedent and tell you my one birthday wish from last week, it’s that you both may always know the love and gratitude that we all have for you. That you always know how you have changed the world for the better. I love you guys.”

The Gaineses announced in September that they would end the show. “It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote on their blog. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

The fifth and final season of Fixer Upper premieres November 21 on HGTV.