Joanna Gaines Will Star in a New HGTV Show After Fixer Upper Ends Next Month

Chip and Joanna Gaines aren’t saying goodbye to HGTV just yet.

The series finale of Fixer Upper is set to air on April 3, but the Gaineses aren’t disappearing from your TV screens for long. The highly anticipated spinoff, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design will begin airing the very next week on April 10, ensuring fans don’t have to go without Chip’s jokes, Joanna’s candid moments and more adorable family memories.

Each of the 15 30-minute episodes of Behind the Design will air after a rerun of the corresponding Fixer Upper episode, and will dig deeper into expecting mom Joanna’s full process — from the first moments that she meets the homeowners to her Pinterest-worthy styling tricks.

“I can’t wait to show our fans how every piece of the design comes together before the final reveal,” Joanna says in a release. “I want to nail every detail so that, when we walk away, Chip and I know we’ve given a family the one-of-a-kind home of their dreams.”

Viewers can look forward to getting into the nitty gritty of how she customizes her signature style for each client — whether it’s delving into paint color choices or figuring out how to put that special touch (like a personalized sign, for example) on every room,

“Jo puts her heart and soul into every fixer upper we design,” Chip says in the release. “Our hope is that these homes become a beautiful part of each family’s next chapter.”

HGTV released a teaser trailer and aired a sneak peak of the new show in March 2017, in which Joanna answered one of her fans’ burning questions: What’s happening in all the rooms we don’t see in the reveal.

“Most of the time when it’s the reveal, people wonder, what about the other bedrooms? Well, this is one of the bedrooms,” she says standing a space that’s filled completely with rugs, tarps, tools, galvanized buckets and bins.

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

That doesn’t mean the unseen areas haven’t gotten the full Fixer Upper treatment, though.

“It’s finished. We’ve got a new light fixture in here, we’ve got all new trim and paint,” she continues. “It’s really pretty, except all of my stuff is in here. So typically two to three of the rooms you don’t see in the reveal look just like this.”

The Gaineses announced that the current fifth season of Fixer Upper would be their last in September. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with, they wrote on their blog. “Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

Fixer Upper airs Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST on HGTV. Behind the Design premieres Tuesday April 10.