Here's How Chip and Joanna Gaines Get Ready for Reveal Day on Fixer Upper

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ secret weapons for Fixer Upper reveal days? Extra cupcakes, and a heavy coat of hairspray.

Although the HGTV stars’ flagship show has officially ended, their spinoff series, Behind the Design, is just getting underway. On Tuesday’s episode, the couple is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how they prep for the final walk-through with their clients. Joanna’s pro tip: Always pack extra treats.

“I always have to have double the food when I’m setting up the kitchen area because Chip has been known to either come in and juggle with the food, throw it at people or eat half of what I put in the cake plate stand,” she says after catching her husband in the act of sneaking some frosting off of her cupcakes. “So now I’m prepared.”

The expecting mom, who is pregnant with their fifth child, jokingly calls him “a little brat” before they move onto arranging the living room — where Chip immediately starts dousing himself with hairspray.

“That’s a lot of spray, babe,” Joanna says with a concerned expression. “Hey Chip, that’s enough, baby. Wow.”

A little spray goes a long way, though, as Chip says the extra layer gave him a confidence boost.

“I was feeling nervous, but I’m feeling pretty fine now,” he says.

In this Behind the Design, which digs deeper into an episode from Fixer Upper season five, Chip is still sporting his long locks, which he later shaved off in a fundraising effort for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. He’s also since started tuning up his “dad bod” as he trains for the Silo District Marathon. But whether it’s from a successful run or an extra spritz, Chip know it’s his confidence that makes him a TV hit.

“If I could bottle it up and sell it, I would! I’m convinced it would make me millions,” he previously admitted.

To watch Chip and Jo’s behind-the-scenes process, tune into Behind the Design Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. EST on HGTV.