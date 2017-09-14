Chip and Joanna Gaines Laugh Off Divorce Rumors: ‘Who Would Care About That?’ 

America’s favorite home improvement couple Chip and Joanna Gaines have found massive success with their hit HGTV show, Fixer Upper.

But with fame comes unfounded rumors of marital problems and divorce.

“It’s funny, when I think about these circumstances, I think they’re hilarious,” Chip, 42, told Jenna Bush Hager in an interview that aired on Today Thursday, explaining that he and his wife never could they have imagined their quick rise to stardom. “I’m like, ‘I can’t believe that these things are happening to us.’ Because part of me feels, who would care about that?”

Joanna, 39, tends to avoid reading the tabloids, and says fans shouldn’t pay attention to the noise either.

“I don’t do great with seeing that kind of stuff, reading into it — I just don’t know what’s going on,” she said. “So then I’ll hear someone come up to me and say, ‘I hear you and Chip are getting a divorce!’ And I’ll be like, ‘Where did you hear that?’ I don’t know any of this!’ ”

“We do our due diligence in letting people know as much as we can, ‘This isn’t us. Don’t be scammed,’ ” she said.

The couple, of course, have a lot on their hands,what with Fixer Upper going into it’s fifth season. The popular show — which shows the Gaines family remodeling houses in their city of Waco, Texas — has caused a travel boom in the Texas city. Last year, Waco saw 1.9 million visitors.

The Gaineses wouldn’t have it any other way. They’re happiest at home, and couldn’t imagine doing their show anywhere else. “As long as it can work in Waco, in our backyard, it works for us,” Chip said. “We’ve got four kids who need us, we’ve got a business here that needs us, and something about our marriage — we do better when we’re on our home turf.”

“Home is the most important thing and the fact that we get to be a part of that is an honor,” added Joanna. “It’s an honor.”

In addition to Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna have a new line at Target called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia — which launches November 5th.

Chip told Today he can’t wait to see the line on shelves. “Ahhh! I’m going to fangirl, basically,” he joked, with a little girl scream.

For Joanna, the line is a dream come true. “15 years later, it does feel like I still have that part of that girl in that little shop which is just that dream which has blossomed into something,” she said.

RELATED: Every Product Line, TV Show and Side Hustle That Has Made Chip and Joanna Gaines Wildly Successful

Joanna first announced the HGTV stars’ newest collection on Tuesday.

Slated to include 300+ items spanning tabletop, home décor and giftables, this collaboration — which will be ongoing, with new offerings every season — is sure to be your next inexpensive obsession. Prices start at 99 cents and Target’s Bullseye View blog reports that most items are under $30.

In a post on the couple’s Magnolia blog, Chip wrote that the inspiration for all of their Magnolia Home product lines comes straight from the fans.

“The most common request we get from people is for us to travel to their town and help them out with their house,” he writes. “We are adamant that anyone can put together spaces they can be really proud of — rooms that are both comfortable and beautiful. All it takes is some basic know-how and having a few design guardrails in place.”

Jo has poured her heart and soul into this new line, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia available at Target November 5th. We're here with Bullseye at Target HQ today announcing it to all of their team members! I wrote down all my thoughts about this project on the blog—go check it out. #HearthAndHand (Link in profile) A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal “We Were Broke!” Before “Fixer Upper”

Joanna’s paint, rugs and wallpaper were the start of their décor empire, and, according to Chip, are truly “the next best thing to Jo showing up at your front door with her sketchbook.”

“Jo keeps calling the look ‘modern farmhouse,’ whatever that means,” Chip wrote. “All I know is she’s so excited about this collection that she wants to register for our wedding all over again.”

The business venture also comes with a charitable component.

According to Target, “Magnolia will donate time to help local communities and families in need, as well as provide monetary donations through the Magnolia Foundation to support organizations involved in orphan care, youth development, family housing and community restoration.”