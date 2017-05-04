Cheryl Cole, 33, and boyfriend Liam Payne, 23, just welcomed a baby boy, Bear, in March, but the family won’t be making a home in Cole’s current residence.

The former pop star and X Factor judge has listed her ultramodern property in Hertfordshire, England for $6.5 million with Statons Barnet Lettings.

The 8,000-square-foot house, known as Brickfields, was designed by Anita Kohn of the U.K. firm Living in Space and her daughter, designer Claudia Afshar.

“Everything in the house was custom made and designed beautifully,” Afshar tells PEOPLE. The “gated entrance set on the oldest roman road in the U.K,” and extensive eco-friendly features (smart heating, rainwater recycling, solar panels) make the house “a perfect lifestyle environment for any celebrity.”

As for why Cole is giving up the unique estate, Afshar says, “She loved the property, but her partner [One Direction’s Liam Payne] owns a residence in South London, so it was more about her moving to start a life together as a family. Adding, she “was sorry to leave this special home.”

The unique estate is comprised of a brick-and-wood cylindrical structure, known as “the kiln,” attached to a cantilevered volume of brick over glass. It has won several awards for its design, including the United Kingdom Property Awards 2014 -2015 and Best Property Single Unit UK 2014-2015.

The six-bedroom, six-bath home also features an indoor pool, movie theater, steam room, gym and a hot tub on a hidden roof terrace.