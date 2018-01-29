Home
Chelsea Handler Lists Secluded Bel Air Mansion for $11.5 Million
The comedian is parting ways with her palatial California home
By Megan Stein
Chelsea Handler Lists Her California Mansion
Chelsea Handler is handing over her Los Angeles home! The comedian just listed her secluded California estate for $11.5 million with Anne Leeds and Wyatt Parker of Pacific Union International. At 5,572 square feet and boasting amenities like this 50’ pool, a spa and seamless indoor-outdoor living, the single-family abode earns its eight-figure price tag.
Indoor-Outdoor Living
Floor-to-ceiling glass doors surround the main level, bathing the rooms in natural light and offering the ultimate indoor-outdoor experience. A marble fireplace and built-in TV also lend luxury to the cozy living room.
Flawless Floor Plan
The dining room is nestled in-between the living room and kitchen creating a flawless layout for entertaining.
Complete Kitchen
The kitchen is the home chef’s best friend, equipped with a huge breakfast bar/island, stainless-steel appliances and sleek cabinetry.
Light and Bright Living Room
Another living room takes on a more dramatic design, with an elaborate glass light fixture, patterned sectional and brick fireplace.
Super Suite
Handler has shown off her bedroom before, but a new look at her sleeping space (one of 6 in the home) reveals a drop-down TV and private balcony for a resort-like retreat.
Relaxing Bath
Her master bathroom is only one of seven on her property, and keeps the zen-vibe going with a soaking tub, dual vanity and makeup station.
Killer Closet
The closet is “to die for,” according to the listing. A center island, show racks and a plethora of cabinets ensure there’s more than enough room for Handler’s essentials.
Spa at Home
A sauna overlooking Los Angeles rivals any nearby spa. The property also includes a gym and game room for when she’s feeling active.
Outdoor Perks
Among the several alfresco living areas is this nook near the pool. The pizza oven and outdoor kitchen make the perfect ingredients for outdoor parties.
Game Time
Another terrace boasts several couches, a ping pong table and outdoor heaters for those chillier California evenings. The news that she's parting ways with her estate comes only weeks after losing her beloved dog Chunk. But with two new fur-babies under her wing and this palatial pad on the market, Handler is ready to make moves in 2018.
