Chelsea Handler Lists Secluded Bel Air Mansion for $11.5 Million

The comedian is parting ways with her palatial California home

Pacific Union International; Inset: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Chelsea Handler Lists Her California Mansion

Chelsea Handler is handing over her Los Angeles home! The comedian just listed her secluded California estate for $11.5 million with Anne Leeds and Wyatt Parker of Pacific Union International. At 5,572 square feet and boasting amenities like this 50’ pool, a spa and seamless indoor-outdoor living, the single-family abode earns its eight-figure price tag.

Pacific Union International

Indoor-Outdoor Living

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors surround the main level, bathing the rooms in natural light and offering the ultimate indoor-outdoor experience. A marble fireplace and built-in TV also lend luxury to the cozy living room.

Pacific Union International

Flawless Floor Plan

The dining room is nestled in-between the living room and kitchen creating a flawless layout for entertaining.

Pacific Union International

Complete Kitchen

The kitchen is the home chef’s best friend, equipped with a huge breakfast bar/island, stainless-steel appliances and sleek cabinetry.

Pacific Union International

Light and Bright Living Room

Another living room takes on a more dramatic design, with an elaborate glass light fixture, patterned sectional and brick fireplace.

Pacific Union International

Super Suite

Handler has shown off her bedroom before, but a new look at her sleeping space (one of 6 in the home) reveals a drop-down TV and private balcony for a resort-like retreat.

Pacific Union International

Relaxing Bath

Her master bathroom is only one of seven on her property, and keeps the zen-vibe going with a soaking tub, dual vanity and makeup station.

Pacific Union International

Killer Closet

The closet is “to die for,” according to the listing. A center island, show racks and a plethora of cabinets ensure there’s more than enough room for Handler’s essentials.

Pacific Union International

Spa at Home

A sauna overlooking Los Angeles rivals any nearby spa. The property also includes a gym and game room for when she’s feeling active.

Pacific Union International

Outdoor Perks

Among the several alfresco living areas is this nook near the pool. The pizza oven and outdoor kitchen make the perfect ingredients for outdoor parties.

Pacific Union International

Game Time

Another terrace boasts several couches, a ping pong table and outdoor heaters for those chillier California evenings. The news that she's parting ways with her estate comes only weeks after losing her beloved dog Chunk. But with two new fur-babies under her wing and this palatial pad on the market, Handler is ready to make moves in 2018.

