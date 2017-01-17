Westward Ho! These Five Super Affordable Cities and Towns Might Surprise You

When it comes to picking a town to settle down in, there are a lot of factors that don’t make the process easy.

Good schools, a safe neighborhood and plenty of places to shop, dine and explore are usually at the top of potential buyers’ “wants” lists, but that combination can be tricky to find.

In their latest issue, Sunset has filtered out 20 of the towns that give you the best bang for your buck in the Pacific time zone, taking into consideration median home price, average property tax, population and more. Here, the top spot from each of 5 region profiled where you can win in the West.

RELATED: 9 Kitchen Trends You’ll See Everywhere in 2017 — And One That’s on the Way Out

1. Northern California: Nevada City, CA



Population: 3,145

Median family income: $55,000

Median home price: $377,000

Average property tax: $2,719

Year-over-year home appreciation: 7.4 percent

Number of live concerts per year: 65

2. Southern California: Ventura, CA



Population: 108,765

Median family income: $80,461

Median home price: $497,000

Average property tax: $3,242

Year-over-year home appreciation: 5 percent

Animal and plant species endemic to the nearby Channel Islands: 145

RELATED: First-Time Millennial Homeowners Are More Practical Than You Think: Survey

3. Mountains: Boise, ID



Population: 219,339

Median family income: $64,952

Median home price: $216,916

Average property tax: $2,328

Year-over-year home appreciation: 10.9 percent

Time it took to sell out a second ramen pop-up: 19 minutes

WATCH THIS: Million Dollar Listing LA Agent James Harris Shares Exclusive Peek Inside His Newest Property

4. Southwest: Prescott, AZ



Population: 41,723

Median family income: $56,958

Median home price: $285,000

Average property tax: $1,412

Year-over-year home appreciation: 5.5 percent

Annual increase in visits to the city’s popular Peavine Trail: 11 percent

5. Northwest: Vancouver, WA



Population: 172,003

Median family income: $57,000

Median home price: $247,000

Average property tax: $2,611

Year-over-year home appreciation: 12.7 percent

Percentage of district teachers with a master’s degree or higher: 75 percent

Before you pack your bags and head out to Boise, though, don’t forget to check out the other contenders here, or in this month’s issue of Sunset, on newsstands now.