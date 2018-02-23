Charlie Sheen's Newly Listed $9,999,999 Million Beverly Hills Estate Is Full of Strange Surprises

Charlie Sheen is hoping to win in real estate.

The Two and a Half Men actor has listed his Beverly Hills estate for $9,999,999 with Ben Salem of Rodeo Realty, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The expansive, Mediterranean style home is located in the gated community of Mulholland Estates and features 8,932 square feet of living space, including 7 bedrooms and 7 baths.

The master suite has several unusual features including its own living room, a screening room with a wet bar (there’s a second one lined in red velvet downstairs), and a “mini food elevator” that connects it to the kitchen below, according to the listing.

On the ground floor, a living room with a fireplace also includes a massive fish tank shaped like a built-in bookcase, a juke box and pool table.

Outside, the modest half-acre plot holds two pools a gazebo and plenty of entertaining space including an outdoor kitchen and bar.

Sheen purchased the home for a reported $7.2 million in 2006, according to Variety.

His ex-wife Denise Richards and their daughters, Sam, 13, and Lola, 12, once lived next door to the actor in the same gated community at his request. Sheen, who was acting as their landlord, allegedly evicted Richards and their children in September 2015 after, she says, his behavior became more erratic, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The controversial actor, who was most recently accused of sexually abusing former costar Corey Haim (a claim he has denied), reportedly bought and sold two other homes in the exclusive enclave: a $6.9 million home picked up in 2011 and sold at a loss for $6.6 million in 2015; and $4.8 million property purchased in 2012 and sold in June 2016 for $5.4 million.