Home
Celebrity Vacations: Chrissy Teigen, John Stamos, Hilary Duff and More!
Stars share inside their travels on Instagram
By Mackenzie Schmidt and Megan Stein
Updated
More
The 10 Types of Pictures People Actually Want to See from Your Vacation, as Exhibited by Kylie Jenner
1 of 184
Ashley Graham
Model Ashley Graham snorkels with "hundreds of Nemo, Dory & friends" in the Seychelles islands.
2 of 184
Richard Madden
Game of Thrones' Richard Madden gets a bit damp while hiking a treachorous trail on the Isle of Skye in Scotland.
3 of 184
Peyton List
Disney star Peyton List sips her latte in "one of the prettiest rooms I've ever laid eyes on" while visiting Paris.
4 of 184
Scott McGillivray
HGTV hearthrob Scott McGillivray takes daughters Layla and Myah for an afternoon swim while vacationing in Florida.
5 of 184
Gabrielle Union-Wade
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade leave behind snowy Chicago for his old stomping grounds in Miami for a winter holiday.
6 of 184
Chrissy Teigen
The only thing better than flying in a private jet? Flying with Luna Legend in the next seat.
7 of 184
John Stamos
John Stamos enjoys "the local sounds" while playing tourist in Berlin.
8 of 184
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris, husband David Burtka, and twins Harper and Gideon, 6, put safety first as they lounge in life vests on an over-water hammock.
9 of 184
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff takes advantage of travel troubles with some extra pool time in Hawaii: "Delayed flight means one more day. No prob," she writes.
10 of 184
Jessie James Decker
"Just another day in paradise!" writes Jessie James Decker of this vacay snap, taken by husband Eric Decker.
11 of 184
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello head to "paradise" for a little break from winter weather.
12 of 184
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria also traded in snow for sunshine for Christmas, even posing beside a decked out tree on the beach.
13 of 184
Drew Scott
Property Brothers star Drew Scott and new fiancé Linda Phan enjoyed some tropical beverages during a trip to Hawaii that also included Drew's twin brother Jonathan, his girlfriend, Jacinta, and extended family.
14 of 184
Scott Eastwood
"Can't get enough of this country . . . Australians are some of my favorite people on the planet," Scott Eastwood captions this celebratory snap. The actor is technically working — filming Pacific Rim: Maelstrom— down under, but seems to be getting his fair share of beach time.
15 of 184
Ricki Lake
Ricki Lake has been posting away during her Mexican beach vacation in Tulum.
16 of 184
Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury are celebrating this festive time of year Down Under, where it's summer! The pair have been traveling all over Australia and New Zealand and 'gramming all the way.
17 of 184
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse scopes out an epic, holiday-themed milkshake menu while vacationing in Barbaos.
18 of 184
Kaia Gerber
Cindy Crawford's lookalike model daughter, Kaia, has an impromptu photo session on the beach, during the family's vacation in Miami.
19 of 184
Anderson Cooper
Anderson Cooper lends a helping hand to some elderly elephants while visiting Myanmar, even jumping on one pachyderm's back to give it a bath.
20 of 184
Ryan Serhant
Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant and new wife Emilia have jetted off to New Zealand for their honeymoon, and are sharing every helicopter ride, waterfall climb, and LOTR-worthy landscape.
21 of 184
Score! Soccer star Kevin Trapp and his Victoria's Secret model girlfriend Izabel Goulart are soaking up the sun in St. Barth for the holidays.
22 of 184
Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth relishes a quality bros-only hang at the beach. "This was a fun day. Say [cheese]!" he captions his Instagram post.
23 of 184
Phoebe Tonkin
Vampire Diares' Phoebe Tonkin has some coconuts to share in this tropical snap.
24 of 184
Also at the beach, Nicki Minaj strikes a pose poolside in Turks and Caicos with a stunning turquoise ocean as her backdrop.
25 of 184
Henry Cavill
What's at the other end of Henry Cavill's fishing rod? "The one that got away! This marlin had to be 1000lbs and clearly prehistoric. We needed a bigger boat."
26 of 184
Channing Tatum
While traveling in the Amazon jungle in support of the charity Project Plant Med, Channing Tatum shares a sweet birthday message to wife Jenna Dewan Tatum: "I'm not sure if this woman is my rainbow or my pot of gold but I'm either way happy birthday cake baby."
27 of 184
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss looks flawless while finding her zen at SHA Wellness Clinic in Altea, Spain.
28 of 184
Christy Turlington Burns
Christy Turlington Burns played tourist in Rome, where she says, "It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas."
29 of 184
Chris Pratt
He may technically be on the job, promoting his new film Passenger with Jennifer Lawrence, but Chris Pratt still finds some time to check out a Moscow must-visit: Red Square.
30 of 184
Olivia Wilde
"#Joshuatreeisnotwarm," declares Olivia Wilde, bundled up in a faux fur while visiting the California desert town.
31 of 184
Aaron and Lauren Paul
After surprising her at the airport, Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul whisked wife Lauren away to a stunning villa in Thailand filled with the couple's best friends for a birthday celebration.
32 of 184
Cindy Crawford
Cindy, husband Rande Gerber, and kids Kaia and Presley are on a South America expedition. The family has been anaconda hunting on the Amazon and kicking back in Lima, Peru.
33 of 184
Yolanda Hadid
While vacationing in French Polynesia, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Yolanda Hadid donned a floral crown and took up the drums with a group of musicians.
34 of 184
Robin Roberts
During a trip to Key West, Florida, Good Morning America's Robin Roberts embarked on a sunset sail with her pup, Lil Man Lukas.
35 of 184
Ludacris
Ludacris is on an abslutely epic beach vacation. The rapper has been boating, swimming, sailing, lounging in the pool and of course taking a bathrobe selfie or two beside the tropical ocean.
36 of 184
Gabby Douglas
How better to escape the online haters than a vacation in paradise? Olympian Gabby Douglas takes a much needed break and embraces the "vaca vibes."
37 of 184
Ashley Benson
Is there anything more Parisian than sipping champagne in a formal garden while toting a bag full of Laduree macarons? Ashley Benson thinks not.
38 of 184
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson makes working on vacation look completely chic. “Causally working from bed,” she says on this shot of her sipping tea and typing in a hotel in Singapore.
39 of 184
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria knows how to make a statement! The actress poses for a fierce selfie after landing in London.
40 of 184
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth takes a sneaky shot of his sleeping travel companion. “This should be a fun flight, thanks for the good chats,” he jokes.
41 of 184
Tom Hanks
“What’s London without a cup of Rosie and a Smith-Corona Sterling?” Tom Hanks ponders.
42 of 184
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale bonds with some new furry friends down under. “Sweet little buddy,” she says of this kangaroo selfie from her time in Australia.
43 of 184
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk bares all on this shot of the model during her recent getaway to Mexico.
44 of 184
Mackenzie Foy
“#tbt to a rainy day,” Mackenzie Foy writes on this British-based photo.
45 of 184
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff is quite the catch! The Younger star is all smiles while on vacation in Mexico with boyfriend Jason Walsh, posting this shot showing off her bikini bod. “Caught this today spear fishing!!! The only reason I don’t feel terrible is because I’m eating it for lunch,” she writes.
46 of 184
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian posted this barely-there bikini pic during a trip to Mexico with ex Scott Disick and their three kids, Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 23 months. “Scott set it all up and [it] was a way to try and make things work again with Kourtney,” a source told PEOPLE. “He surprised her and whisked her away on this trip.”
47 of 184
Ashlee Simpson
Ashlee Simpson isn’t shy about how much she enjoyed her family visit to the happiest place on Earth. “@Disneyland love love love this place. Magical,” she captions of this shot with her husband, Evan Ross, and her two children Jagger, 1, and Bronx, 7.
48 of 184
Ali Fedotowsky
Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky and her fiancé Kevin Manno shared this sweet shot of their family trip to the mountains with their daughter, Molly.
49 of 184
Taylor Hill
Model Taylor Hill pauses for a stunning sunset selfie. “Lil pit stop in beautiful Cape Town,” she says.
50 of 184
Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin hit the beach in a teeny bathing suit for what he explains in his hashtags was a rare day off or #unicodialibre.
51 of 184
Yolanda Hadid
"Breakfast with this precious Aussie mate," writes Yolanda Hadid of a cute kangaroo greeting while visiting Sydney, Australia.
52 of 184
John Boyega
Star Wars' John Boyega may be in Australia shooting his next film, Pacific Rim, but this "commute" certainly looks like a mini vacation.
53 of 184
Audrina Patridge
Following her Hawaii wedding to BMX dirt biker Corey Bohan, Audrina Patridge and the couple's daughter Kirra, enjoyed a gorgeous tropical sunset. "Hawaii nights," the Hills alum captions her photo.
54 of 184
Ashley Benson
PLL alum Ashley Benson explores the streets of London on a gray day, made brighter by this quintessential photo stop: a red telephone booth.
55 of 184
Alessandra Ambrosio
Victoria's Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio takes in a Dubai sunset from the beach, while visiting the city for a polo match hosted by Cartier.
56 of 184
Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes pauses for a roadside portrait — and an obligatory dance move — while visiting Colorado. "Dip Danger!!! When in Colorado . . . " he captions.
57 of 184
Jeremiah Brent
Interior designers Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus lounge in an as yet undisclosed warm-weather location, for a little pre-vacation-season vacation.
58 of 184
Christian Slater
Christian Slater plays tourist in Paris, posing outside the Musée du Louvre and even grabbing a photo op with museum's most famous resident. "Busted by my wife taking a selfie with Mona Lisa. Posting this to prove I am not embarrassed," he captions the pic.
59 of 184
Ian Somerhalder
Ian Somerhalder smolders on the coast of Cuba after filming an episode of National Geographic’s Years of Living Dangerously series.
60 of 184
Emilia Clarke
Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke is all smiles in Spain. “Espaina you've made my hair curl and my heart melt,” she writes.
61 of 184
Ashanti
Ashanti dons playful party gear as she celebrates her birthday in the Dominican Republic.
62 of 184
Willow Smith
Willow Smith explores the coastal town of Big Sur in California, sharing shots of the great outdoors.
63 of 184
Coco Rocha
Model Coco Rocha poses for a sweet photo with her son, Ioni, on the coast of Iceland.
64 of 184
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas is embracing the desert in Dubai. “LOVE U DUBAI,” he captions his sandy selfie.
65 of 184
Ben Higgins
A trip to Turks and Caicos marks The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell’s first vacation as a couple. “We picked the right place, not wasting any time to check out the reef!” Higgins writes on this scuba snap.
66 of 184
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga takes Tokyo! The singer, who just released her new album, Joanne, shared this shot of her incredible view in Japan.
67 of 184
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn is the definition of vacation goals in this photo of the model overlooking the St. Lucia scenery.
68 of 184
Ashley Greene
“I’ve found nature. It smells delicious,” captions Ashley Greene on this mountainous view of the Ozarks.
69 of 184
Gisele Bundchen
"I always wanted to see the Pyramids of Teotihuacan!! Such energy!!" Gisele writes of her spiritual vacation vibes in a dispatch from the Mexican landmark.
70 of 184