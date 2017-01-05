Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian posted this barely-there bikini pic during a trip to Mexico with ex Scott Disick and their three kids, Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 23 months. “Scott set it all up and [it] was a way to try and make things work again with Kourtney,” a source told PEOPLE. “He surprised her and whisked her away on this trip.”