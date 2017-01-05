Home

Celebrity Vacations: Chrissy Teigen, John Stamos, Hilary Duff and More!

Stars share inside their travels on Instagram

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Ashley Graham

Model Ashley Graham snorkels with "hundreds of Nemo, Dory & friends" in the Seychelles islands.

Source: Richard Madden Instagram

Richard Madden 

Game of Thrones' Richard Madden gets a bit damp while hiking a treachorous trail on the Isle of Skye in Scotland.

Source: Peyton List Instagram

Peyton List

Disney star Peyton List sips her latte in "one of the prettiest rooms I've ever laid eyes on" while visiting Paris. 

Source: Scott Mcgillivray Instagram

Scott McGillivray 

HGTV hearthrob Scott McGillivray takes daughters Layla and Myah for an afternoon swim while vacationing in Florida.

Source: Gabrielle Union Instagram

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade leave behind snowy Chicago for his old stomping grounds in Miami for a winter holiday.

Source: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

The only thing better than flying in a private jet? Flying with Luna Legend in the next seat. 

Source: John Stamos Instagram

John Stamos

John Stamos enjoys "the local sounds" while playing tourist in Berlin. 

Source: Neil Patrick Harris Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris, husband David Burtka, and twins Harper and Gideon, 6, put safety first as they lounge in life vests on an over-water hammock.

Source: Hilary Duff Instagram

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff takes advantage of travel troubles with some extra pool time in Hawaii: "Delayed flight means one more day. No prob," she writes.

Source: Jessie James Decker Instagram

Jessie James Decker

"Just another day in paradise!" writes Jessie James Decker of this vacay snap, taken by husband Eric Decker. 

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello head to "paradise" for a little break from winter weather. 

Source: Eva Longoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria 

Eva Longoria also traded in snow for sunshine for Christmas, even posing beside a decked out tree on the beach. 

Source: Drew Scott/Instagram

Drew Scott

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and new fiancé Linda Phan enjoyed some tropical beverages during a trip to Hawaii that also included Drew's twin brother Jonathan, his girlfriend, Jacinta, and extended family. 

Source: Scott Eastwood/Instagram

Scott Eastwood

"Can't get enough of this country . . . Australians are some of my favorite people on the planet," Scott Eastwood captions this celebratory snap. The actor is technically working — filming Pacific Rim: Maelstrom— down under, but seems to be getting his fair share of beach time.  

Source: Ricki Lake/Instagram

Ricki Lake

Ricki Lake has been posting away during her Mexican beach vacation in Tulum. 

Ashley Greene/Instagram

Ashley Greene

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury are celebrating this festive time of year Down Under, where it's summer! The pair have been traveling all over Australia and New Zealand and 'gramming all the way

Suki Waterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse scopes out an epic, holiday-themed milkshake menu while vacationing in Barbaos.

Kaia Gerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's lookalike model daughter, Kaia, has an impromptu photo session on the beach, during the family's vacation in Miami.

Anderson Cooper/Instagram

Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper lends a helping hand to some elderly elephants while visiting Myanmar, even jumping on one pachyderm's back to give it a bath. 

Ryan Serhant/Instagram

Ryan Serhant 

Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant and new wife Emilia have jetted off to New Zealand for their honeymoon, and are sharing every helicopter ride, waterfall climb, and LOTR-worthy landscape

Kevin Trapp/Instagram

Score! Soccer star Kevin Trapp and his Victoria's Secret model girlfriend Izabel Goulart are soaking up the sun in St. Barth for the holidays. 

Liam Hemsworth/Instagram

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth relishes a quality bros-only hang at the beach. "This was a fun day. Say [cheese]!" he captions his Instagram post. 

Phoebe Tonkin/Instagram

Phoebe Tonkin

Vampire Diares' Phoebe Tonkin has some coconuts to share in this tropical snap. 

Nick Minaj/Instagram

Also at the beach, Nicki Minaj strikes a pose poolside in Turks and Caicos with a stunning turquoise ocean as her backdrop. 

Henry Cavill/Instagram

Henry Cavill

What's at the other end of Henry Cavill's fishing rod? "The one that got away! This marlin had to be 1000lbs and clearly prehistoric. We needed a bigger boat."

Source Channing Tatum/Instagram

Channing Tatum

While traveling in the Amazon jungle in support of the charity Project Plant Med, Channing Tatum shares a sweet birthday message to wife Jenna Dewan Tatum: "I'm not sure if this woman is my rainbow or my pot of gold but I'm either way happy birthday cake baby." 

Source Karlie Kloss/Instagram

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss looks flawless while finding her zen at SHA Wellness Clinic in Altea, Spain. 

Source Christy Turlington/Instagram

Christy Turlington Burns

Christy Turlington Burns played tourist in Rome, where she says, "It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas." 

Chris Pratt

He may technically be on the job, promoting his new film Passenger with Jennifer Lawrence, but Chris Pratt still finds some time to check out a Moscow must-visit: Red Square.

Source Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde

"#Joshuatreeisnotwarm," declares Olivia Wilde, bundled up in a faux fur while visiting the California desert town.

Aaron and Lauren Paul

After surprising her at the airport, Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul whisked wife Lauren away to a stunning villa in Thailand filled with the couple's best friends for a birthday celebration.

Cindy Crawford/Instagram

Cindy Crawford

Cindy, husband Rande Gerber, and kids Kaia and Presley are on a South America expedition. The family has been anaconda hunting on the Amazon and kicking back in Lima, Peru. 

Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Yolanda Hadid

While vacationing in French Polynesia, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Yolanda Hadid donned a floral crown and took up the drums with a group of musicians.

Robin Roberts/Instagram

Robin Roberts

During a trip to Key West, Florida, Good Morning America's Robin Roberts embarked on a sunset sail with her pup, Lil Man Lukas. 

Ludacris/Instagram

Ludacris

Ludacris is on an abslutely epic beach vacation. The rapper has been boating, swimming, sailing, lounging in the pool and of course taking a bathrobe selfie or two beside the tropical ocean. 

Gabby Douglas/Instagram

Gabby Douglas

How better to escape the online haters than a vacation in paradise? Olympian Gabby Douglas takes a much needed break and embraces the "vaca vibes." 

Ashley Benson/Instagram

Ashley Benson

Is there anything more Parisian than sipping champagne in a formal garden while toting a bag full of Laduree macarons? Ashley Benson thinks not. 

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson makes working on vacation look completely chic. “Causally working from bed,” she says on this shot of her sipping tea and typing in a hotel in Singapore. 

Eva Longoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria knows how to make a statement! The actress poses for a fierce selfie after landing in London.

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth takes a sneaky shot of his sleeping travel companion. “This should be a fun flight, thanks for the good chats,” he jokes. 

Tom Hanks/Instagram; Inset: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Tom Hanks

“What’s London without a cup of Rosie and a Smith-Corona Sterling?” Tom Hanks ponders. 

Lucy Hale/Instagram

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale bonds with some new furry friends down under. “Sweet little buddy,” she says of this kangaroo selfie from her time in Australia. 

Elsa Hosk/Instagram

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk bares all on this shot of the model during her recent getaway to Mexico. 

Mackenzie Foy/Instagram

Mackenzie Foy

“#tbt to a rainy day,” Mackenzie Foy writes on this British-based photo. 

Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff is quite the catch! The Younger star is all smiles while on vacation in Mexico with boyfriend Jason Walsh, posting this shot showing off her bikini bod. “Caught this today spear fishing!!! The only reason I don’t feel terrible is because I’m eating it for lunch,” she writes. 

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian posted this barely-there bikini pic during a trip to Mexico with ex Scott Disick and their three kids, Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 23 months. “Scott set it all up and [it] was a way to try and make things work again with Kourtney,” a source told PEOPLE. “He surprised her and whisked her away on this trip.”

Ashlee Simpson/Instagram

Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson isn’t shy about how much she enjoyed her family visit to the happiest place on Earth. “@Disneyland love love love this place. Magical,” she captions of this shot with her husband, Evan Ross, and her two children Jagger, 1, and Bronx, 7. 

Ali Fedotwosky/Instagram

Ali Fedotowsky

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky and her fiancé Kevin Manno shared this sweet shot of their family trip to the mountains with their daughter, Molly. 

Taylor Hill/Instagram

Taylor Hill

Model Taylor Hill pauses for a stunning sunset selfie. “Lil pit stop in beautiful Cape Town,” she says.

Source: Ricky Martin/Instagram
Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin hit the beach in a teeny bathing suit for what he explains in his hashtags was a rare day off or #unicodialibre. 

Source: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram
Yolanda Hadid

"Breakfast with this precious Aussie mate," writes Yolanda Hadid of a cute kangaroo greeting while visiting Sydney, Australia. 

Source: John Boyega/Instagram
John Boyega

Star Wars' John Boyega may be in Australia shooting his next film, Pacific Rim, but this "commute" certainly looks like a mini vacation. 

Source: Audrina Patridge/Instagram
Audrina Patridge

Following her Hawaii wedding to BMX dirt biker Corey Bohan, Audrina Patridge and the couple's daughter Kirra, enjoyed a gorgeous tropical sunset. "Hawaii nights," the Hills alum captions her photo.

Source: Ashley Benson/Instagram
Ashley Benson

PLL alum Ashley Benson explores the streets of London on a gray day, made brighter by this quintessential photo stop: a red telephone booth. 

Source: Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio

Victoria's Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio takes in a Dubai sunset from the beach, while visiting the city for a polo match hosted by Cartier.  

Source: Colton Haynes/Instagram

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes pauses for a roadside portrait — and an obligatory dance move — while visiting Colorado. "Dip Danger!!! When in Colorado . . . " he captions. 

Source: Jeremiah Brent/Instagram

Jeremiah Brent 

Interior designers Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus lounge in an as yet undisclosed warm-weather location, for a little pre-vacation-season vacation. 

Source: Christian Slater/Instagram

Christian Slater

Christian Slater plays tourist in Paris, posing outside the Musée du Louvre and even grabbing a photo op with museum's most famous resident. "Busted by my wife taking a selfie with Mona Lisa. Posting this to prove I am not embarrassed," he captions the pic. 

 

Source: Ian Somerhalder/Instagram
Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder smolders on the coast of Cuba after filming an episode of National Geographic’s Years of Living Dangerously series. 

Source: Emilia Clarke/Instagram
Emilia Clarke

Game of ThronesEmilia Clarke is all smiles in Spain. “Espaina you've made my hair curl and my heart melt,” she writes. 

Source: Ashanti/Instagram
Ashanti

Ashanti dons playful party gear as she celebrates her birthday in the Dominican Republic. 

Source: Willow Smith/Instagram
Willow Smith

Willow Smith explores the coastal town of Big Sur in California, sharing shots of the great outdoors.

Source: Emilia Clarke/Instagram
 Coco Rocha

Model Coco Rocha poses for a sweet photo with her son, Ioni, on the coast of Iceland. 

Source: Joe Jonas/Instagram

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas is embracing the desert in Dubai. “LOVE U DUBAI,” he captions his sandy selfie. 

Source: Ben Higgins/Instagram

Ben Higgins

A trip to Turks and Caicos marks The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell’s first vacation as a couple. “We picked the right place, not wasting any time to check out the reef!” Higgins writes on this scuba snap. 

Source: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga takes Tokyo! The singer, who just released her new album, Joanne, shared this shot of her incredible view in Japan. 

Source: Jourdan Dunn/Instagram

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn is the definition of vacation goals in this photo of the model overlooking the St. Lucia scenery. 

Source: Ashley Greene/Instagram

Ashley Greene

“I’ve found nature. It smells delicious,” captions Ashley Greene on this mountainous view of the Ozarks. 

Source: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Gisele Bundchen

"I always wanted to see the Pyramids of Teotihuacan!! Such energy!!" Gisele writes of her spiritual vacation vibes in a dispatch from the Mexican landmark.

