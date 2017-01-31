Home
The Biggest Celeb Real Estate Deals of the Month: Mandy Moore Goes in on a Fixer Upper, Gwen Stefani Lists Her $35M Mansion and More!
See who’s a serial flipper and who didn’t move for 14 years
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore sold her home of 14 years, which she shared with ex Ryan Adams, back in October for $2.95 million. But just this week, the This is Us star took to Instagram to share her excitement about her new home in Pasadena, which she picked up for a modest-for-a-celeb $2.56 million.
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani is selling the Beverly Hills mansion she bought with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale for $35 million. According to Trulia, Jennifer Lopez also once called the 12,000-square-foot estate, known as The Summit, home.
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda created a very personal video tour of her modernist L.A. estate for prospective buyers. The actress and activist listed the property for $13 million, shortly before news broke of her split from Richard Perry, with whom she'd purchased the house with six years ago.
Wayne Gretzky
Hocky legend Wayne Gretzky sold his 8,700-square-foot home in Los Angeles's exclusive Sherwood Country Club for $6 million this month — a deep discount compared to the $10.5 million it was listed for in 2014.
Tobey Maguire
Tobey Maguire has established himself as a serial Hollywood house flipper to rival Ellen DeGeneres. After unloading the Brentwood estate he shared with ex-wife Jennifer Meyer less than a year after buying it, Maguire also sold his Santa Monica compound for $3.325 million this month.
Debbie Reynolds
The screen legend's childhood home in Burbank, California, sold in early January, shortly after her death at 84. While no exact price was given, the realtor confirmed to PEOPLE that it brought in more than the $749,000 asking price.
