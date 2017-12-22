Star Tracks: Celebs on Vacation

What better way to celebrate the holidays than with a trip to paradise?

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 10

MEGA

RACHEL LINDSAY & BRYAN ABASOLO

The Bachelorette grads packed on the PDA as they soaked up the sun during a Miami trip.

2 of 10

Mark Wahlberg Twitter

MARK WAHLBERG

The actor shared the Wahlberg family Christmas card on his social media pages, showing a casual portrait of the brood hanging out somewhere warm in swimwear. While Walhberg went shirtless for the snap, his four children – Ella, 14, Michael, 11, Brendan, 9, and Grace, 7 – wore bathing suits and his wife, Rhea, wrapped up in a blue towel.

3 of 10

Ashley Graham/Instagram

ASHLEY GRAHAM

The supermodel lives her best life by opting to wear a bikini on her camel ride in Morocco.

4 of 10

BACKGRID

KURT RUSSELL & GOLDIE HAWN

Longtime loves Russell and Hawn got their last-minute Christmas shopping done in picture-perfect Aspen, Colorado, one of their favorite spots.

5 of 10

Catherine Zeta-Jones/Instagram

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES & MICHAEL DOUGLAS

Talk about an epic family vacation! "At the Taj Mahal with the three other 'Wonders of the World' in my life," wrote the Oscar-winning actress of spending time with her actor-husband and their kids — 14-year-old daughter Carys and 17-year-old son Dylan — in India.

6 of 10

Splash News Online

DRAKE

Call it the most star-studded vacation in recent history: the "Passionfruit" crooner rode a jet ski with fellow rapper Diddy (not pictured) to rescue their friend DJ Khaled, who got in an accident on his way to visit Diddy at his Miami home. 

7 of 10

Rosie Huntington Whiteley/Instagram

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY & JASON STATHAM

And they're off! The supermodel stepped aboard a private plane with the couple's baby, Jack, en route to Utah's luxury resort Amangiri.

8 of 10

Maddie Ziegler/Instagam

MADDIE ZIEGLER & LILIA BUCKINGHAM

Sia's mini-me took Mexico with friend Lilia, documenting their holiday vacation together (including a poolside photo shoot) on Instagram.

9 of 10

BackGrid

HUGH JACKMAN

The Greatest Showman actor went for a run on Bondi Beach during a family outing in his native Australia.

10 of 10

Splash News Online

SIMON COWELL & LAUREN SILVERMAN

The couple was all smiles as they geared up for a day of jet skiing in Barbados.

See Also

More

More