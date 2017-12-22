Star Tracks: Celebs on Vacation
What better way to celebrate the holidays than with a trip to paradise?
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 10
RACHEL LINDSAY & BRYAN ABASOLO
The Bachelorette grads packed on the PDA as they soaked up the sun during a Miami trip.
2 of 10
MARK WAHLBERG
The actor shared the Wahlberg family Christmas card on his social media pages, showing a casual portrait of the brood hanging out somewhere warm in swimwear. While Walhberg went shirtless for the snap, his four children – Ella, 14, Michael, 11, Brendan, 9, and Grace, 7 – wore bathing suits and his wife, Rhea, wrapped up in a blue towel.
3 of 10
ASHLEY GRAHAM
The supermodel lives her best life by opting to wear a bikini on her camel ride in Morocco.
4 of 10
KURT RUSSELL & GOLDIE HAWN
Longtime loves Russell and Hawn got their last-minute Christmas shopping done in picture-perfect Aspen, Colorado, one of their favorite spots.
5 of 10
CATHERINE ZETA-JONES & MICHAEL DOUGLAS
Talk about an epic family vacation! "At the Taj Mahal with the three other 'Wonders of the World' in my life," wrote the Oscar-winning actress of spending time with her actor-husband and their kids — 14-year-old daughter Carys and 17-year-old son Dylan — in India.
6 of 10
DRAKE
Call it the most star-studded vacation in recent history: the "Passionfruit" crooner rode a jet ski with fellow rapper Diddy (not pictured) to rescue their friend DJ Khaled, who got in an accident on his way to visit Diddy at his Miami home.
7 of 10
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY & JASON STATHAM
And they're off! The supermodel stepped aboard a private plane with the couple's baby, Jack, en route to Utah's luxury resort Amangiri.
8 of 10
MADDIE ZIEGLER & LILIA BUCKINGHAM
Sia's mini-me took Mexico with friend Lilia, documenting their holiday vacation together (including a poolside photo shoot) on Instagram.
9 of 10
HUGH JACKMAN
The Greatest Showman actor went for a run on Bondi Beach during a family outing in his native Australia.
10 of 10
SIMON COWELL & LAUREN SILVERMAN
The couple was all smiles as they geared up for a day of jet skiing in Barbados.