Inside Celebrity Hairstylist Jen Atkin's 'Very Peaceful' Living Room: 'It’s a Dream Come True'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might take a less-is-more approach to their home, but the Keeping Up star’s BFF and hair guru Jen Atkin is all about the cozy factor.

The celebrity hair stylist, whose client list includes golden girl Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen and several members of the Kardashian family, and her photographer husband, Mike Rosenthal, have had an emotional experience remodeling their Los Angeles home.

“I was definitely crying a lot,” the maneaddicts.com founder told Architectural Digest in the midst of the reno back in May. “My problem is I change my mind every five weeks.”

The duo has finally put the finishing touches on their spaces, though, with their most recent reveal being the glass-enclosed living room that leads to their pool.

“We knew that there was the potential for a beautiful, airy, magical space, but we would need to strip things down and unify the whole house,” Rosenthal told The Studio at One Kings Lane, who helped out with the decor.

Because both of their careers keep them moving constantly, Atkin and Rosenthal looked to the popular online retailer’s in-house decorating service to design a hip hangout.

“The space was a mishmash of conflicting styles and designs, due to multiple renovations by multiple past owners,” Rosenthal told OKL. “It was almost a Lego project — things were just stuck on and expanded with no cohesion.”

The undone area that they previously used as storage came to life with layers of plush textiles, blue leather armchairs and crafty accents, like the framed Berber throw above the antique bench. It now exudes the “warm minimalism” that captures both Rosenthal’s penchant for pattern mixing and Atkins’s sleek aesthetic.

“We made choices with this room that we definitely wouldn’t have made by ourselves,” Rosenthal says. “And the room is so much better as a result.”

Now the two have a spot where they can kick back, relax and take in the sunny space.

“It’s a dream come true,” he says. “To have it completely transform into this beautiful, usable living space is almost like moving into a new house. Because of the big sliding glass doors, it gets lots of light and is perfect for entertaining or just lounging. It’s very peaceful.”