Celeb Vacations: These Two Exclusive Islands Attract Stars from Kennedys to Kardashians

Celebs Flock to This Hedonistic Hideaway

The Greek Islands have lured A-list travelers since Jackie Kennedy set foot on Hydra in 1961. In particular the Cyclades, a picturesque group in the Aegean Sea, regularly welcomes stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Jackman and Ariana Grande. The island of Santorini, seen here, is famous for its white buildings and blue domes that mimic the Greek flag—and serve as irresistible Instagram fodder for celebs and tourists alike.