Celeb Vacations: These Two Exclusive Islands Attract Stars from Kennedys to Kardashians
Here’s where to stay, eat, drink and play like an A-lister
Celebs Flock to This Hedonistic Hideaway
The Greek Islands have lured A-list travelers since Jackie Kennedy set foot on Hydra in 1961. In particular the Cyclades, a picturesque group in the Aegean Sea, regularly welcomes stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Jackman and Ariana Grande. The island of Santorini, seen here, is famous for its white buildings and blue domes that mimic the Greek flag—and serve as irresistible Instagram fodder for celebs and tourists alike.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Island of Choice
Mykonos is party central and a hub of celeb activity. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway on the island in August.
Celebs' Go-To Hotel
At Cavo Tagoo Mykonos, every suite has a private infinity plunge pool with views of the Aegean Sea. Pretty Little Liars' Shay Mitchell stayed here, as well as at the hotel's second location on Santorini, this summer.
Kendall Jenner's Favorite Beach Club
On Mykonos, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid recently reveled at the exclusive Nammos beach club, where cabanas can cost $5,000 per day and bottles of champagne top out at $140,000.
Where to Dine with the Stars
Nammos also houses an oceanfront restaurant where lunch for two costs around $350, according to luxury vacation planners Travelive. In addition to Jenner and Hadid, Mariah Carey, Valentino Garavani and Lewis Hamilton have all dined here.
A Hidden Gem for A-Listers
Santorini offers a more laid-back scene, but no less luxurious hospitality. A suite at Santorini Vedema Resort (Angelina Jolie and Heidi Klum have reportedly checked in) can go for $840 per night.
Preferred Transport: A Private Yacht
Many celebs choose to island hop via yacht, planning visits to Mykonos and Santorini as well as quieter islands. (Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson both chose lesser-known Sifnos for a stop on their summer holidays.) Chartering a private, crewed yacht for 10 guests runs about $69,000 per week, according to Travel2Greece, which plans over-the-top itineraries for its well-heeled guests.
