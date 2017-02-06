Home Field Advantage: Reese Witherspoon, Kevin Hart, Heidi Klum and More Stars Who Won the Super Bowl . . . From Their Couches

See which celebs brought home the W from the comforts of their couches

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon’s Super Bowl-watching squad (made up of her two sons, Deacon, 13, and Tennessee, 4) is “all about the red” in support of the Atlanta Falcons.

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker and husband, New York Jets player, Eric Decker, have the most spirited Super Bowl party around. “Makes me giggle like a school girl,” Jessie says of this game-winning shot.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum scores a touchdown for her pizza-in-bed Super Bowl viewing strategy.

Heather Dubrow

A big game party complete with snacks, champagne and Lance Bass is the winning combination for former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow’s Super Bowl goal.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart plays host to Cedric the Entertainer for the Patriots-versus-Falcons showdown. “Nothing but laughs and good times with my brother,” he writes on this spirited shot.

Jason Aldean

Country star Jason Aldean shows support for the Falcons from the comforts his stylish kitchen.

Teri Hatcher

Super Bowl LI is a yawn, according to Desperate Housewives' Teri Hatcher’s sleepy pup. “It ain’t boring now!” she writes after the Patriots’ epic comeback during last night’s game.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann posts this pic of husband Kroy resting up before the big game.

