Celeb Snow Bunnies! How Stars Embraced (or Endured) the 'Bomb Cyclone'

Much of the U.S. is in the midst of a major winter storm and cold front. And while some celebs have cleverly escaped to warmer climes ahead of the deep freeze, plenty are hunkered down for a serious snow day at home.

Whether venturing out for a winter wonderland walk, or cuddled up with the kids fighting cabin fever, here’s how your favorite stars are spending the “bomb cyclone.”

Uma Thurman, Yolanda, Hadid, and Sarah Hyland are among a daring group of snow bunnies, who ventured out in the Northeast’s blizzard conditions.

#tbt 💣🌪 A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmy) on Jan 4, 2018 at 12:18pm PST

Oh the snow outside… A post shared by Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) on Jan 4, 2018 at 9:18am PST

Sexiest Man Alive Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani are icy adventurers in his home state of Oklahoma.

Martha Stewart is stranded in Florida by the storm, but still managed to share a video of her picturesque yard in Westchester, New York.

Neil Patrick Harris, husband David Burtka, and their twins, Harper and Gideon, 7, managed to make it back from a New Year’s trip to Argentina, before the airports shut down.

Some others thought it better to wait out the frigid conditions staying cozy inside.

PJs dominated the day’s fashion statements, thanks to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and Zach Braff.

christmas is not over A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 3, 2018 at 2:14pm PST

Wearing my onesie for snowpocalypse. #blessed A post shared by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) on Jan 4, 2018 at 9:39am PST

But celeb moms really showed everyone how a snow day is done.

Blake Lively got creative, crafting an impressive minion out of a banana for little ones, Ines and James.

…spending my free time wisely A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 4, 2018 at 10:23am PST

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi goofed around with her kids, Giovanna and Lorenzo, while husband Jionni, tackles the driveway in an interesting uniform.

Serious snow-loving celebs including Mariah Carey, Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson and Kevin Costner headed to Aspen this week to celebrate the New Year and hit the slopes in a place where fresh powder is always welcome.