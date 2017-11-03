A Celeb Party Planner Shares Her Secrets for Setting a Chic (and Cheap!) Thanksgiving Table

It’s unofficially the holiday season!

With Thanksgiving inching closer, it’s time to start planning your feast with friends and family. But as we all know, hosting isn’t without its obstacles — the most obvious being how to create an enchanting dining scene without overspending. Not sure where to start? Party planning queen, Marcy Blum has some ideas.

Although she’s orchestrated events for celebs like Kevin Bacon, LeBron James and Nate Berkus, Blum is also experienced in putting together a bit of festive fun without going overboard. If you’re looking for ways to scrimp on your holiday decor — Friendsgiving included! — try out one of her expert tips for pulling the table together:

1. Mix and Match

“Pull more chairs to the table to fit everyone — don’t be afraid of asymmetry!” she suggests. “Mixing a variety of chairs and benches around your tablescape makes the setting unique. Just be sure to stagger twins so two of the same are never right next to each other.”

2. Think Outside the Silverware Drawer

“Dress up your table with unusual metal flatware — think gold, or even a dark matte brown this season — to add a modern look of elegance that will instantly upgrade your place settings,” she says.

3. Let Nature Set the (Nearly Free) Scene

“Use seasonal produce to inform your color scheme. Head to the farmer’s market and pick out produce that helps add those rustic pops of red and deep purples to your centerpieces, and design your table around that,” she says. “In a wooden bowl, like the one I found at HomeGoods (above), arrange beautiful figs, fruit or tomatoes for an easy, seasonal centerpiece.”

Whether you take Blum’s lead, or simply pluck a few leaves from your front yard, these easy ideas are the key to making your seasonal soiree stress-free and stunning.