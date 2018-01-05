Catt Sadler Is ‘On the Right Path’ During Mexico Vacation Following Departure from E! News

New year, new beach for Catt Sadler!

The TV personality made the difficult decision to leave E! News in December after learning co-host Jason Kennedy earned double her salary. Following her exit from her network home of 12 years, the mom of two embarked on a trip to Mexico where she’s been relaxing with friends and new boyfriend Nick LaKind.

“Slowly making our way through this beautiful country,” she wrote in a post on Instagram that showed her alongside blogger Jacey Duprie. “Don’t know what time it is. Don’t know what day it is. I do know…I am on the right path.”

RELATED: Melissa Gorga and Family Stay in $23K Presidential Suite on Luxe Jamaican Vacation

She snapped the photo in Puerto Vallarta, which she visited after a stay in Cabo San Lucas. “Stole his hat,” she said of this shot from Lover’s Beach, where she tagged her new beau. They appear to have crashed at the Cape Hotel, a stunning resort boasting private plunge pools, secluded beaches and a rooftop restaurant.

Stole his hat 🧢 A post shared by CATT SADLER (@iamcattsadler) on Jan 2, 2018 at 4:32pm PST

Off to a good start ⚓︎ A post shared by CATT SADLER (@iamcattsadler) on Jan 1, 2018 at 4:48pm PST

According to Duprie’s social media, the group opted to sail instead of fly from their first destination to their next, totaling 36 hours aboard their boat. “Off to a good start,” Sadler captioned one post above deck.

After arriving to the Riviera Nayarit coast — whose southern border is just 10 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta — Sadler posted this shot of the harbor writing, “We made it.” A few hours later she rewarded herself with a margarita while she took, “Time out. Time off. Time to plot.”



Another bikini-clad beach shot reads “Missing you,” while a second photo of Sadler on the Puerto Vallarta rocks simply says, “Lost.”



RELATED: Inside Catt Sadler’s Redesigned Living Room That Has ‘A Sexiness About It’

She may have had a tough 2017, but this vacation is one of many steps Sadler is taking towards a brighter new year. “When I look at my life, I smile. It’s more than I ever would have dreamed in a million years,” she wrote in a post on her blog, The Catt Walk. “Everything is going to be okay… because it always is.”