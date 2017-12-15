Carter Oosterhouse’s The Great Christmas Light Fight will air on ABC Monday night, as scheduled, despite sexual misconduct allegations brought against the HGTV star.

“The finale, which was taped earlier this year, will air as scheduled on Monday evening,” a representative for ABC tells PEOPLE, adding, the network has”no further information to share at this time.”

The TV carpenter, 41, who has appeared on TLC’s Trading Spaces (and is slated to star in the show’s reboot in spring 2018) and HGTV shows including Carter Can and Red Hot & Green, was accused of sexual misconduct by a former makeup artist in an article published by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

Kailey Kaminsky, who worked on Carter Can in 2008, told THR in an interview that Oosterhouse had coerced her into performing repeated oral sex acts during the show’s production.

She claims the experiences led to her hospitalization for depression and her being let go from the show.

Kaminsky stated that Oosterhouse propositioned her first during a location shoot in his hometown of Traverse City, Michigan.

“He’s like, ‘You know what would be a good idea?’ If you went down on me,’” she said. “I was shocked — it was so random. I said, in my sarcastic way, ‘Well, that’s not sexual harassment at all.’ He said, ‘I just think it would be fun.’ I made it clear that I did not think it would be fun. Still, I thought he was just goofing around.”

Despite her refusals, Kaminsky told the outlet Oosterhouse continued to request oral sex from her. She recounts an event during which, she says he pulled over and asked her, “’Do you enjoy your job?’ I said I did and in fact would like to work more, handling more of his personal appearances outside of the show. He said, ‘Well, I can help you with that. But you need to do something for me.’”

Kaminsky said she interpreted the conversation as affecting her livelihood, and agreed to a sexual relationship with him.

Oosterhouse, who has been married to actress Amy Smart since 2011 and shares 11-month-old daughter Flora with her, says he did have a sexual relationship with Kaminsky during that time, but denies anything between them was nonconsensual, stating, “It was 100% mutual and consensual. In no way did I ever feel, nor was it ever indicated to me, that Kailey was uncomfortable during out intimate relationship. I would have never done anything that I was not sure was mutually agreeable.”

He also claims Kaminsky initiated their relationship the first time and “the 15 or so times we had relations thereafter.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, the TV personality noted he is “very passionate about what is happening right now with the #metoo movement, especially because I have so many strong women in my life, like my wife, mother, sister and of course my little baby girl. We are in a time of change for society and I am behind it 100%.”

Oosterhouse serves as a host and judge on The Great Christmas Light Fight alongside fellow HGTV regular Taniya Nayak. The series, now in its fifth season, follows neighbors as they compete to decorate their homes with elaborate display of holiday lights and win a $50,000 prize. Oosterhouse has appeared on the show since 2015.