Cara Delevingne Has Side-by-Side Toilets and an Homage to McDonalds in Her London Townhouse

Cara Delevingne‘s London home is not your typical 25-year-old’s apartment.

It’s no surprise that the supermodel, who has walked every major runway, covered Vogue, and regularly hangs out with Rihanna and Paris Jackson, had a top decorator, Tom Bartlett, outfit her new townhouse in the English capital. But its quirky-cool style is far from the expected jetsetter’s crash pad.

Instead, the brightly colored space is stocked with statement-making furniture, original murals and homages to some of the British “it” girl’s favorite things, like McDonalds.

A neon “Fries” sign hangs over a bar cart in the home theater. Delevingne is a well-documented fan of the golden arches, as pointed out by Architectural Digest, where the house is featured in the May issue.

It’s one of the only things she brought with her to outfit her new place, which she describes as having “high ceilings and big windows, but it’s private and classic.”

The room, which has walls coated in gleaming purple and green car paint, she notes, is used to “pile in front of the TV and have a movie marathon . . . then push the sofas back and do some dancing.”

Another individualistic feature can be found in a bathroom, where two toilets sit side by side. “I like a chat on the loo,” she explains of the unusual plumbing setup. It was inspired by the ladies’ room at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris.

Despite her nomadic lifestyle, Delevingne was very involved in the decorating process. “I remember doing one early-morning video call from bed in L.A. I was covered in [mood] boards and got the samples in a complete muddle,” she tells AD.

But because she missed most of the actual makeover, the reveal of the finished design was still a moment for the design junkie. “It was strange and exhilarating,” she says. So much so that once she made it to the master suite, she collapsed on the bed.

“She lay down on the bed like a giant starfish and wouldn’t move,” recalls Bartlett. “I had to do the rest of the meeting about bills and stuff with her lying there.”

Read the full feature in the May issue of Architectural Digest, on stands now, or visit archdigest.com.