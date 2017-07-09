Car Crashes Through Waco House Renovated by Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines

A man suspected of drunk driving crashed his car into a Waco, Texas, home featured on Fixer Upper early Saturday morning, according to a local report.

The homeowners, Ken and Kelly Downs, were not injured when the vehicle crashed into the front room office, according to the Waco Tribute-Herald. The house, nicknamed the “Three Little Pigs House” when it appeared on season 3 of the HGTV hit was renovated by the husband-wife duo Chip and Joanna Gaines.

“The yard is built up several feet, and he hit the embankment of the yard, apparently went airborne, and like a lot of older homes, this house was built up off the ground, so he cleared the rest of the yard,” Waco Assistant Fire Chief Don Yeager told the newspaper. “He didn’t hurt the hedges, but he took out the railing on the porch and went right into the window of the front room and hit an interior wall that might be a load-bearing wall.”

The Gaines’ renovations included relocating a brick fireplace in the office, which may have been what stopped the car, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. The homeowners said they were sleeping in the next room the car would have hit.

Yeager said firefighters helped detain the driver, Allen Wayne Miller, 31, before police arrived. Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Miller was taken to the hospital for minor injuries before he was brought to jail on a driving while intoxicated charge.

Security cameras outside the house may have captured the crash.

The accident added to the Downs’ frustration with the neighborhood.

“It’s like the Wild West here. There’s been a lot of commotion coming from the bars and the store across the street,” Kelly said. “It’s been a problem from the beginning. We’ve lived here a year and a half and we feel deceived by the city of Waco and Magnolia Realty.”