Bruce Willis Lists His $18 Million New York City Home: See Inside

Bruce Willis Lets Go of His NYC Home

Bruce Willis, 62, and his wife Emma Heming, 39, have listed their New York City co-op on the Upper West Side for $17.75 million with Douglas Elliman. According to Trulia, the couple picked up the pretty pad overlooking Central Park only two years ago, but the actor is having a sixth sense that it’s time to let this 6,000 square-foot beauty go.

In the living room, generous-sized windows let in plenty of natural light, but it’s the proudly displayed photograph of Willis and his and ex wife Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer, 29, that lends the space a personal feel.