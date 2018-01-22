Home

Bruce Willis Lists His $18 Million New York City Home: See Inside

The actor and his wife, Emma Heming, have put their 6,000-square-foot Upper West Side condo on the market

By

Posted on

More

1 of 7

Douglas Elliman; Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Bruce Willis Lets Go of His NYC Home

Bruce Willis, 62, and his wife Emma Heming, 39, have listed their New York City co-op on the Upper West Side for $17.75 million with Douglas Elliman. According to Trulia, the couple picked up the pretty pad overlooking Central Park only two years ago, but the actor is having a sixth sense that it’s time to let this 6,000 square-foot beauty go.

In the living room, generous-sized windows let in plenty of natural light, but it’s the proudly displayed photograph of Willis and his and ex wife Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer, 29, that lends the space a personal feel.

2 of 7

Douglas Elliman

Custom Kitchen

The eat-in kitchen keeps the picture window trend going, contributing to the 150 feet of Central Park views that the home offers. Custom cabinetry, granite countertops, two Sub-Zero fridges and a Viking stove ensure there’s plenty of room for the Die Hard actor, his model wife, and their two daughters Mabel, 5, and Evelyn, 3, to enjoy meals together.

3 of 7

Douglas Elliman

Dapper Dining

The formal dining area sits right off the living room, and can comfortably play host to the couple’s friends and family, including Willis's adult daughters Rumer, Scout, 26, and Tallulah, 23, who he shares with Moore. A library with custom shelves and a bedroom with ensuite bathroom can also be found on the first level of the property.

4 of 7

Douglas Elliman

All in the Details

An elegant staircase leads down to the second level, where five of the six bedrooms are situated. A large laundry room with extra storage and side-by-side washer and dryers are also included.

5 of 7

Douglas Elliman

Old-World Master

The master bedroom boasts a dressing room or home office in addition to its prewar charm.

6 of 7

Douglas Elliman

Warm Retreat 

The luxurious mater bathroom gets its A-list appeal from a soaking tub and steam shower.

7 of 7

Douglas Elliman

Girl Cave

This bedroom is decked out for Willis’s two young daughters when they journey down from their home in Bedford, New York. A flat screen TV, bean bag chair, mini art station and a plethora of children’s books make for a dreamy kids' space. 

See Also

More

More