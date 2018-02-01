Brooks Laich Admits He Checked Julianne Hough's Ring Size Before They Were Dating on Paris Trip

Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich‘s romantic Paris getaway may have peaked in the airport.

In a sweet video posted to Instagram, the Dancing with the Stars judge captures her new husband admitting he new she was the one long before they got engaged.

“You knew you were going to marry me before I was even your girlfriend,” Hough can be heard saying as she tries to stealthily capture the romantic moment on video.

“One hundred percent,” Laich replies. He calls her out for her not-so-sneaky camera work, but goes on to readily admit, “I measured your ring before we were even dating. Before you were even my girlfriend, I measured your ring.”

“Oh hot damn, I [love] you,” a clearly smitten Hough captions the video.

She shares another dispatch from their overnight flight. Calling, “Hey, sexy,” to her hockey player husband before letting her followers know, “We’re on a little trip, just the two of us.”

After touching down in the City of Love, the ballroom pro and her beau, who married in July in Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, snapped some loved-up selfies on the picturesque streets of Paris and stopped for a smooch in front of one of the city’s famous landmarks, the Big Wheel at the Place de la Concorde.

The romantic, wintry escape is far from the jetsetting couple’s first adventure abroad together. Following their summer wedding, the pair set off on an extended honeymoon, first visiting the Seychelles, a remote island chain in the Indian Ocean, then traveling to Kenya, where they went on safari.