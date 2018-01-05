Britney Spears‘ former home in Calabasas, California, was the most expensive sold in the exclusive enclave in 2017, bringing in a cool $8.1 million.

The pop star never actually owned the property, instead leasing the estate, which boasts 10,000 square feet of living space, a two-story library and a glass-bottom swimming pool.

courtesy Compass

The seller was The Biggest Loser producer David Broome, who purchased the estate in 2013 for about $5.4 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. Isadora and Tomer Fridman — who also work with several of the Calabasas-based Kardashian-Jenner family members — co-listed the property with several other Compass agents and Hilton & Hyland.

The Times also notes that 65 homes in Calabasas sold for more than $2 million, with eight going for upwards of $4 million. Surprisingly, that’s down from 2016, when nearly 100 home sales broke the $2 million mark.

The second most expensive home in the enclave also has celebrity ties. The 15,000-square-foot-spread belongs to 20-year-old YouTuber Jake Paul, younger brother of Logan Paul, the controversial social media star currently facing intense backlash over a video he made showing an apparent suicide victim. Jake purchased the estate for $6.9 million in October.

Jake isn’t the youngest investor in the area’s multimillion-dollar real, though. Kylie Jenner bought her first house there, a $2.7 million “starter home,” before turning 18.

Other past and present homeowners include Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Tommy Lee, Justin Bieber (who sold his house to Kourtney Kardashian), and Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.