Los Angeles Mansion Where the Black Dahlia Murder Allegedly Occurred Sold for Nearly $5 Million

The sprawling Los Feliz, California, mansion at the center of one of Hollywood’s unsolved crimes was sold for nearly $5 million, according to LA Magazine.

The home, known as the Sowden Residence, was designed by architect Lloyd Wright and evokes a Mayan temple with a pyramid-like facade and concrete construction. It was listed and sold by Douglas Elliman.

Emblazoned on the blocks of concrete are the symbols for elements such as water, earth and air.

For decades, the mansion has been a popular location for television and film shoots, but the most fascinating aspect of the home lies in the murder that a former resident claims took place in its basement.

The property has been suggested as the site where the aspiring actress Elizabeth Short, was killed, receiving the moniker of the “Black Dahlia.”

On the morning of January 15, 1947, Short’s mutilated body was discovered on the sidewalk of a Los Angeles parking lot. The 22-year-old’s body was found cut in half. She had been bathed and drained of blood.

As details of her gruesome murder began to emerge, the press dubbed her the Black Dahlia after the exotic but intoxicating flower.

The home was once owned by Dr. George Hodel. In 2003, his son Steve Hodel, a retired LAPD homicide detective, wrote a book pointing the finger at his deceased father as the main suspect in Short’s death. Hodel was never charged with the crime.

It has remained one of Hollywood’s most mystifying unsolved crimes.

The Mayan-inspired structure boasts the original copper doors, with four wings inside that create a large rectangle around a central courtyard and swimming pool. A raised spa is also featured.

A chrome island and breakfast bar complement an industrial-style kitchen with doors leading to the dining room.

Four bedrooms, four baths and two half baths come within the home, as well. The 5,600 sq. foot home also has a garage and maid’s quarters.