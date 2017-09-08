Inside Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar and Former Miss India Neha Kapur's Big, Pink L.A. Hacienda

Kunal Nayyar‘s sophisticated home in Los Angeles’s Nichols Canyon is less Big Bang, and more soft breeze.

The actor, who has played Rajesh Koothrappali on the hit sitcom since 2007 (season 11 debuts Sept. 25), chose his Spanish-style compound after nearly a year of house hunting with wife, Neha Kapur Nayyar. The pair looked at homes in all different styles, before Neha, a fashion designer and former Miss India, fell in love with a 5,000-square-foot hacienda with a unique seashell pink hue and a significant triangular layout.

“In India, there’s this thing called gou-mukh. It’s very auspicious if the house opens into the back like a triangle—it’s very good in Indian culture,” Neha tells Archdigest.com. “You walked in and just felt you were in this sanctuary.”

Kunal, who married and moved in with Neha in 2011 after dating long distance (she lived in New Delhi, he in L.A.), didn’t quite have the same love-at-first-sight reaction to the house, but had faith in his partner’s excellent taste. Luckily, he says, “Neha, being very cultured and having a very good eye, she saw this vision of the place.”

The couple, who moved in with only a sofa and a TV, worked with Lory and Mats Johansson of Just Joh — who also designed Richard Branson’s Necker Island — to outfit the space. They blended a love of nature and indoor-outdoor living with decorative influences from their upbringings in India. Ultimately, Kunal credits Neha with “taking this house and making it a home.” And both plan to enjoy it for a long time.

“If we’re fortunate enough, until the day we die, we’re never going to sell this house,” he says. “It’s going to be in our family for generations.”

