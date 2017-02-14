Bethenny Frankel Puts Soho Apartment on the Market for $5.25 Million

It’s Valentine’s Day and Bethenny Frankel is marking the day with a real estate move by putting her two bedroom Soho apartment on the market for just over five million dollars.

“When I bought the apartment, I was in a situation where I really needed to buy something,” the 46-year-old reality star tells PEOPLE, who made the purchase in October 2014 for $4.2 million.

At the time, she was in the midst of a bitter divorce battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy which stretched out over four years, partly due to their extended fight over the Tribeca apartment which she had purchased just before they split.

“It was a time when I needed to get some stability for Bryn and myself and I needed a home for us,” she says. “Our Soho apartment is an amazing place, but I’d like a bigger place now for both of us.”

Renovating the 2,392 square foot home was a welcome diversion for The Real Housewives of New York City star during the emotional rollercoaster that followed her divorce.

“I have been doing really well in real estate and I’ve got the bug,” says Frankel. “When buying, I think, ‘Would I like to live here?’ and also, ‘Is it also a good investment?’ It’s a really unique place not a cookie cutter place and I did a great renovation to make it even nicer — and more valuable.”

The apartment features a sunken living room with fourteen foot high ceilings, triple-paned arched windows, a wood burning fireplace, a balcony and a landscaped atrium.

The open kitchen features all the latest appliances from Subzero and Miele, including a five burner range by Wolf, and of course, ample wine storage.

The master bedroom has a floor to ceiling walk in closet, custom marble dual sinks, soaking tub and steam shower, and the second bedroom features walnut flooring, and built in speakers.

“The living room is very dramatic with large windows,” she says. “But now that I’ve renovated it, I want another great opportunity.”

“I never like to buy anything new and perfect,” she notes. “I adopt these properties, and give them some love. I never bought the apartment with the intention of living there permanently. I added value and now I’ll find another place to do the same thing to.”

It’s the latest move for the reality star who recently told PEOPLE she was “keeping her options open” regarding her relationship with Dennis Shields and is even open to online dating.

Meanwhile, she’ll also be looking for her next home — and another real estate deal.

“I plan to stay downtown,” she says. “That’s where my daughter goes to school, so it’s sort of a community for me — and that’s the biggest priority.”