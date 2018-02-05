The 35 Best Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon
From friends to kids, parents to partners, check off everybody on your list this Valentine’s Day on Amazon. We even threw in a few ideas for Fido. Scroll down to see our favorite finds — love is only a few clicks away!
By Perri Ormont Blumberg•@66PerriStreet
Posted on
1 of 35
Polaroid Pop Instant Print Digital Camera
Make your next get together or vacation more fun with this touchscreen Polaroid. Featuring Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, you can snap, print, and share your photos with a few clicks and even edit your shots with filters, stickers, and text.
BUY IT: Polaroid POP 3x4" Instant Print Digital Camera with ZINK Zero Ink Printing Technology, $199.99; amazon.com
2 of 35
Wild Horses of Cumberland Island, hardcover book
This idyllic island off of Georgia's Coast has enchanting oak forests and striking wildlife (fun fact: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette tied the knot here). A loved one will cherish the captivating photos of Anouk Masson Krantz, and soon be dreaming of a getaway to the storied Greyfield Inn, Cumberland Island's only commercial establishment.
BUY IT: Wild Horses of Cumberland Island, $46.39; amazon.com
3 of 35
Art of Plants
These hand-bent wooden sculpture planters add a lighthearted, breezy vibe to any mantle, shelf, or windowsill they grace. Made from sustainable materials (felled wood, blight wood, wood from reforestation clearing and re-plantings, and soft conifer wood), you'll never look at houseplants the same way.
BUY IT: Art of Plants, from $52; amazon.com
4 of 35
Tivoli Audio Model One Digital
"Just take those old records off the shelf..." For the old-school spirit you adore, this digital radio has reinvented the household staple to sync up with WiFi and Bluetooth modern life, while still maintaining a vintage look.
BUY IT: Tivoli Audio Model One Digital, $299.99; amazon.com
5 of 35
OmieBox Bento Lunch Box
Lunch time is about to get a splash of joy, thanks to these colorful boxes which allow you to store hot and cold food together. We promise your kid will be the envy of the cafeteria.
BUY IT: OmieBox Bento Lunch Box, $39.50; amazon.com
6 of 35
Custom Name Ring
You may even want to gift yourself to one of these playful rings that come personalized with names and/or symbols. Plated in gold, rose gold, or silver, go ahead and pick up a few extra with a heart or the geographic coordinates of your hometown to have on-hand as last-minute gifts.
BUY IT: Amazon Handmade Custom Name Ring, $17.50; amazon.com
7 of 35
Delicacies Jewelry
This quirky designer makes conversation-starting pieces ranging from an "al dente" pasta collection of necklaces to leather bracelets adorned with chili peppers, basil, pineapples, and beyond. Now, if you'll excuse us, this artichoke necklace is making us hungry.
BUY IT: Delicacies Jewelry, $60 and up; amazon.com
8 of 35
Best Bunnies Pillowcase Set
These screen printed 100% cotton pillowcases make a lovely gift for your better half. Hand-printed with eco-friendly ink, other designs include "love bird" and "cat nap."
BUY IT: Xeonotees Best Bunnies Pillowcase Set, $35.95; amazon.com
9 of 35
All Across Africa Handwoven Vase
This Valentine's Day, pick up a gift that helps others. This striking vase supports rural African communities and creates a stream of income for those who otherwise wouldn't have much financial opportunity. Philanthropy aside, the funky vase is made with local materials of the agave plant sisal and sweet grass, making it an eco-conscious addition to any living space.
BUY IT: All Across Africa Handwoven 8.5-inch Fringed Vase, $39.95; amazon.com
10 of 35
Blast Golf Swing and Stroke Analyzer
Golf. You'll never quite get the obsession, but this is sure to put a smile on his face—and improve his game, courtesy of the real-time motion capture technology.
BUY IT: Blast Golf Swing and Stroke Analyzer, $149.07; amazon.com
11 of 35
Go Forth Goods The Avery Tote
They had us at "holds a laptop." This roomy bag is made by hand at Go Forth Goods' Georgia Workshop using full-grain leather. Showcasing solid brass rivets, the tote comes in five colors and we doubt you'll ever spot the recipient without it by her side again.
BUY IT: Go Forth Goods The Avery Tote, $240; amazon.com
12 of 35
Pillow Sized Pet FURniture
Don't pets deserve to lounge like a king or queen? Crafted from organic, recycled fabric the pillow sham is super cozy for your best friend, and the elegant wooden bed frame seamlessly fits into any minimalist decor theme.
BUY IT: Amazon Handmade Pillow Sized Pet FURniture in Cherry Wood, $295; amazon.com
13 of 35
ZENS Portable Travel Double Wall Glass Tea Set for Two
Drinking tea never looked so chic thanks to this minimalist design (assorted colors and patterns are available). Suitable for espresso as well, this compact set is begging for a wintry hike with your sweetheart, capped off with a warming spot of tea.
BUY IT: ZENS Portable Travel Double Wall Glass Tea Set for Two, $49.99; amazon.com
14 of 35
AIRMEGA 400 The Smarter Air Purifier
Valentine's Day happens to correspond with the season of stuffy air and sore throats—don't let dust put a damper on your relationship. This Amazon's Choice product senses particulates in the air (like the fumes from that romantic feast Cupid whipped up) and cleans air in a 1,500-square-foot range. This smart air purifier also can be controlled via an app or through Amazon's Alexa.
BUY IT: AIRMEGA 400 The Smarter Air Purifier, $649; amazon.com
15 of 35
STMT DIY Hand Stamped Jewelry
Want to be a hit with all the tweens on your list? This handy kit allows you to make custom earrings and necklaces with names, initials, and charms that are equal parts stylish and whimsical.
BUY IT: STMT DIY Hand Stamped Jewelry by Horizon Group USA, $24.99; amazon.com
16 of 35
The Paris Bracelet
Don't worry, The Paris Bracelet only looks super expensive. Handmade in Paris with Swarovski crystals, these glimmering bracelets are adjustable and waterproof (phew!). But before we return to pool weather, a few sure look fab layered with a sweater.
BUY IT: The Paris Bracelet, from $45.75; amazon.com
17 of 35
CucinaPro Smiley Face Pancake & Waffle Maker
Emojis aren't just for text messages. Whip up a batch of fresh pancakes or waffles with this playful kitchen gadget you'll love for many Sunday brunches to come. The machine comes with four non-stick interchangeable cooking plates for extra emoji-infused fun.
BUY IT: CucinaPro Smiley Face Pancake & Waffle Maker, $29.95; amazon.com
18 of 35
Gotcha Covered Personalized Notebooks
Kids will go crazy for these customizable notebooks where you can choose a unique look for every child on your list. Handmade in the United States, doodling and journaling never looked so fun.
BUY IT: Gotcha Covered Personalized Notebooks, from $12.99; amazon.com
19 of 35
The ONE Light Keyboard
Gone are the pricy piano lessons of your childhood. Enter: The Smart Keyboard. Whether your hubby's New Year's Resolution was to pick up a new instrument or your goddaughter is on a musical kick, the spiffy keyboard teaches users how to play with an app that offers video lessons, piano games, LED-guided sheet music, and a collection of 2,000+ songs.
BUY IT: The ONE Music Group TOK1B The ONE Light Keyboard, $269; amazon.com
20 of 35
Thoughtfully's Wine & Paint Night At Home
What's even better than a wine-and-paint night out? A wine-and-paint night in. Here, a lucky giftee will receive candy, paint, paint brushes, an easel, and stemless wine glasses to lay the groundwork for a romantic night of painting by numbers... without leaving the digs.
BUY IT: Thoughtfully's Wine & Paint Night At Home, $49.99; amazon.com
21 of 35
23andMe DNA Test Ancestry Personal Genetic Service
What could be more romantic than getting to know your innermost self? Give a family member or friend who has always been curious about their ancestry a chance to learn more about their background. Don't be surprised if you get an invite on a vacation a loved one then plans to a newly discovered motherland!
BUY IT: 23andMe DNA Test Ancestry Personal Genetic Service, $99; amazon.com
22 of 35
T. Victoria Champagne Gold Circle CZ Pendant
If you're looking for a chic piece of jewelry to gift your sister or friend that won't break the bank, here you have it. The delicate pendant necklace hangs on a 16-inch gold-filled cable chain and looks equally great paired with jeans and a tee as it does for a dressy night out.
BUY IT: T. Victoria Champagne Gold Circle CZ Pendant, $38; amazon.com
23 of 35
Üllo Wine Purifier
Ready for a Valentine's Day toast, sans sulfites? Many are allergic to sulfites, the harsh chemical that occurs naturally during fermentation, but also is added to wine as an artificial preservative. Created by James Kornacki, who holds a PhD in chemistry, the Üllo system removes sulfites, in the hopes of saving many from that post-vino headache, and allowing the flavors of the wine to sing.
BUY IT: Üllo Wine Purifier with Display Base, Travel Bag, and 4 Selective Sulfite Capture Filters, $79.99; amazon.com
24 of 35
Vionic Women's Marley Slipper
Nobody's ever met a new pair of slippers they didn't like. These comfy foot-huggers are designed with biomechanical technology to help ease foot pain and offer proper alignment and support. If only we could wear them to the office.
BUY IT: Vionic Women's Marley Slipper, $99.95; amazon.com
25 of 35
Vesuvio Ceramic-Coated Nonstick Frying Pan
Like Southerners, the Italians are maestros at home cooking. Which is why it should come as no surprise that this eleven-inch skillet will soon become any chef's best friend. Did we mention it's oven and dishwasher safe?
BUY IT: Vesuvio Ceramic Coated Nonstick Frying Pan, $89; amazon.com
26 of 35
Berricle Rose Gold Heart Bracelet
What better way to say "I Love You" than with a charm bracelet? Thanks to its lobster claw clasp, the bracelet can fit a variety of wrists, making it suitable for more than a few lovely ladies on your list.
BUY IT: Berricle Rose Gold Heart Bracelet, $24.99; amazon.com
27 of 35
RBT Stainless Steel Bottle Opener
Quite possibly deserving a spot in an art exhibit, this handsome bottle opener will surely catch guests' eyes when perched on a bar or atop a wine rack. The black/brass color combo is also pretty stellar.
BUY IT: RBT Stainless Steel Bottle Opener, $45; amazon.com
28 of 35
If My Dog Could Talk Personalized Storybook
The whole family will melt over this custom-made book dedicated to your four-legged companion. Complete with photos of your dog and a special dedication page, just make sure Trixie the Cat doesn't see it.
BUY IT: If My Dog Could Talk Personalized Storybook, $29.99; amazon.com
29 of 35
Carole Hochman Ladies Super Soft Wrap Robe
What could be more luxurious than a plush robe? Pairing it with your favorite couch and a cozy winter read, of course. We promise your loved one will be singing this robe's praises for seasons to come.
BUY IT: Carole Hochman Ladies Super Soft Wrap Robe, $38.99; amazon.com
30 of 35
Aidan Gill for Men Sandalwood Shave Cream
Yes, it's alcohol-free and great for sensitive skin with a crisp, invigorating scent. But your man will feel even more dapper slathering it on knowing it's Aidan Gill, a celebrated New Orleans-based gentleman's barber, credited with bringing about a renaissance in "barber arts."
BUY IT: Aidan Gill for Men Sandalwood Shave Cream, $35; amazon.com
31 of 35
Crock-Pot® Express Crock Multi-Cooker
We won't tell if you gift one for yourself. This jane-of-all-trades combines the functions of a pressure cooker, slow-cooker, and steamer into one with a hearty dose of delicious always waiting at the finish line.
BUY IT: Crock-Pot® Express Crock Multi-Cooker, $66.68; amazon.com
32 of 35
Standing String Art Sign
Forget paperweights, this charming sign spruces up any desk with a pop of color and fun. The reclaimed wood also looks great perched on a shelf or on your dining room table as decor for that third annual Galentine's Day Brunch you're hosting.
BUY IT: Amazon Handmade Standing String Art Sign, $50; amazon.com
33 of 35
loveBuds
If we had a dollar for every time these brilliant shared headphones would have come in handy! Now, next time you're sitting on a train or on a park bench with your beloved, you can easily enjoy movies, music, or audio books together. Brilliant.
BUY IT: loveBuds, $29.99; amazon.com
34 of 35
Custom Pet Pillow
A thoughtful gift for a long-distance pet lover or college student away from home, these personalized pillows feature your beloved pet in plush, cuddly splendor. The pillows come in sizes small through extra-large and are printed using eco-friendly inks.
BUY IT: Amazon Handmade Custom Pet Pillow, $49.95; amazon.com
35 of 35
Amazon Prime
Why not give your love the gift of plopping down on the couch and binge watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or Downton Abbey with you? Oh yeah, there are kindle e-books, free two-day shipping, music, unlimited photo storage, and more.
BUY IT: Amazon Prime, $39-$99; amazon.com
This article originally appeared on Southernliving.com