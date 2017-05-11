Where the Grads Are: These 6 U.S. Cities Offer the Best Entry-Level Jobs and Cheap Rent

It’s that time of year again, when college grads are tossing their caps and embarking on the daunting task of finding a full-time job in a city that provides some financial security. How hard can that be?

According to a new report from Trulia and Indeed, the answer is, probably pretty hard . . . but not impossible.

The real estate site cross-referenced their affordable rental listings with data from Indeed, an online job hunting platform, and the Census Bureau to find where cheap housing and good job markets make for an ideal post-collegiate city.

Many metropolitan areas excel in one or the other. San Jose, San Francisco and New York, for example, offer grad-friendly jobs in abundance, but are hardly affordable. Markets where rent is lower, like St. Louis, Missouri, and Wichita, Kansas, don’t necessarily offer as many career opportunities.

There are six spots, though, that Trulia and Indeed identify as having a little bit of everything:

1. Seattle, WA

2. Hartford, CT

3. Baltimore, MD

4. Pittsburgh, PA

5. Detroit, MI

6. Dayton, OH

And if those don't work out, there's always mom's basement.