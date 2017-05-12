This Is the Best-Selling Carry-On Suitcase on Amazon

For frequent travelers, finding the right carry-on bag is vital.

From the moment you leave home to the moment you step into your hotel room, this piece of luggage will be by your side (save for that time spent in the overhead bin).

It needs to be lightweight and easy to handle, but functional and spacious — especially now that so many airlines charge for checked baggage.

But if you don’t have the time to do your own research before making a purchase, Amazon makes it easy to follow the crowd. The site features their best sellers in every category based on sales, including carry-on luggage, and updates it every hour.

So what is the carry-on bag everyone’s buying right now?

Meet the Samsonite Luggage Winfield 2 Fashion HS Spinner 20, a polycarbonate shell suitcase that comes with a TSA-approved combination lock and four wheels, for $139.

The bag is a carry-on appropriate 13.5 x 9 x 20 inches, but its interior includes 10 zippered compartments and a “full-zip interior divider with organization pockets,” according to Amazon. It’s also designed with wear and tear in mind — the shell is able to flex when impacted and pop back to its original shape without being damaged, and the “brushed” exterior is said to hide scuffs (though a reviewer did say the bag scatches easily).

One reviewer, who said they purchased six of these bags, called them “easy to tote around the airport” and said they survived over 60 flights last year.

Another reviewer said it fits about two weeks of clothing and called it “light and easy to lift,” though she complained about the arms being “a little wobbly / cheap feeling.”

The Amazon listing has four and a half stars from 512 customer reviews. The biggest gripe seems to be that the 20-inch version is not expandable, but overall it comes highly recommended.

Buy it: $139, amazon.com

