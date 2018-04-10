Ben Affleck Eyeing New $19 Million Home Near Ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck may soon be neighbors with ex Jennifer Garner.

PEOPLE confirms the 45-year-old actor — who shares daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6, with Garner, 45 — is looking to buy a traditional style home, listed for $19.2 million, near Garner in Los Angeles.

Affleck has his eye on the space that boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms along with a screening room, gym, family room and maid’s room as well as a backyard with pool, spa, outdoor BBQ and guest house.

This comes months after the father of three was first spotted house hunting with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

“Ben is looking to buy a family friendly house,” a source previously told PEOPLE in October 2017. “Lindsay shared her opinions, but it was clear that they are not buying a house together.”

Though he also expressed interest in a property in Santa Monica last year, an insider previously told PEOPLE that the houses Affleck and Shookus, 37, toured were fairly close to Garner’s family home, which was important for Affleck to be nearby his kids.

Affleck had been living in a rental since he moved out of the family estate he used to share with Garner and prior to their divorce filing last April, he was living in the guesthouse during their separation which was announced in 2015.

The Justice League actor and Shookus, a producer for Saturday Night Live, went public with their relationship in July 2017.