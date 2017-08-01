Home

Beloved Bag Maker Vera Bradley Is Designing a Bedding Collection: See 5 Must Haves

Because there’s no such thing as too much paisley

Cascading Floral Comforter
Vera Bradley Comes Home

The collection, which includes popular Vera Bradley patterns like floral and paisley, is available online at stores like Bed Bath and Beyond and Bon-Ton, and at the company's flagship location in New York City.

The colorful limited-edition bedding is only available through Aug. 23, so be sure to order it online or get to a store carrying Vera Bradley before the end of next month.

You can also browse through the collection with Vera Bradley's 360 Experience tool, which allows the viewer to shop the bedding items using a 360-degree viewing tool. Customers who visit Vera Bradley's store can also see the new collection using virtual reality.

Shop these pieces (and more) starting now. Pricing for bedding items varies by size.

Cascading Floral Comforter

Pink flowers pepper a beige background, with pops of green adding contrast on this comforter set.

Buy It! $150; verabradley.com

This story originally appeared on realsimple.com.

Maybe Navy Quilt
Maybe Navy Quilt

The flowery, bright garden pattern against the dark navy blue background makes it perfect for any decor. Matching pillow covers are also available.

Buy It! $100; verabradley.com.

Nadya Quilt
Nadya Quilt

Soft grey paisley covers a white background, adding a light touch to your bed.

Buy It! $100; verabradley.com.

Traveler Floral Quilt
Traveler Floral Quilt

This dark blue blanket feels fresh and fun, thanks to whimsical light blue and grey plants.

Buy It! $100; verabradley.com.

Swedish Floral Sham
Swedish Floral Sham

Available in coral and turquoise, this delicately designed pillow would fit comfortably on any couch or bed.

Buy It! $30; verabradley.com.

