Bella Thorne Reveals She Made So Much Money From Paid Social Media Posts She Bought a Mansion

Bella Thorne may star in movies and television shows, but the actress, admits she has another “job” and that’s social media.

In a new interview with Vogue titled “Inside the Life of Bella Thorne” published on Wednesday, the 20-year-old revealed the reason why she constantly posts on Instagram and Snapchat.

“I put myself out there on social media because I want people to see who I am,” shared Thorne, adding that she “was raised to think that social media is everything.”

While initially, her mother ran her social media once she turned 18, the star took over and used Instagram and Snapchat to give fans an insight into her life – and made a lot of money while doing so.

RELATED VIDEO: Bella Thorne Comes Out as Bisexual on Social Media

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The Midnight Sun actress says she has made so much from her posts she was even able to buy her current home with that money.

“For [an Instagram] grid posting, it’s $65 [000] a post,” Thorne explains in the video while chatting with someone on the phone.

“For story posting, it’s anywhere from $10 to 20 [000], and for Snapchat, it is the same as Insta story,” she continued.

Vogue

RELATED: Bella Thorne Opens Up About Getting Backlash on Social Media: ‘You Really Can’t Win’

“Instagram is 100 percent a job to me,” adds Thorne. “I started out [at] 18 with literally $200 in my bank account and I bought this house a year later, a year and a half—And it’s all from social media.”

The star brought her 4,500-square-foot home for $2 million at the age of 19.

Thorne, who hit one million likes on a single Instagram in January, credits “studying” the “demographics and ratios and engagement” to her success.

“It’s of me standing in a rather body-conscious dress,” Thorne says of the picture. “‘This is what they like? This is what you want to see? Okay.’ So I kind of try to even it out,” she says.

On April 1st, Thorne announced that she was taking a break from social media. However, it seems to have been an April Fool’s Day joke because the Famous in Love star has since posted several pictures.

“Work is tomorrow ???:((( decided to take a break from social media for the rest of the year. I love you guys promise I’m still here 🙄,” Thorne wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a picture of herself wearing a pink bra and partially unbuttoned bottoms.