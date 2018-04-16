No Heartbreak Here! Becca Kufrin Is All Smiles While Filming The Bachelorette in the Bahamas

Becca Kufrin is single and ready to mingle in the Bahamas!

The newly minted Bachelorette was spotted on the shores in Nassau, filming her upcoming season of the ABC show. The 27-year-old publicist seemingly left her relationship troubles with ex Arie Luyendyk Jr. — who infamously dumped Kufrin, his finalist and fiancée, on national television to pursue his runner-up, now fiancée Lauren Burnham — behind, as she was all smiles while strolling around her luxury resort, the $4.2 billion development, Baha Mar.

Photos posted to a fan account show Kufrin looking cozy in a black crop top and a striped skirt. In one photo, she’s seen getting a refill at one of the 13 bars the expansive property has to offer, while other snaps show her alongside cameras on the pier.

In another shot, Kufrin takes a more serious pose on the balcony of her suite. The Baha Mar has three options of living arrangements for guests: the first is the 1,800-room Grand Hyatt, the second is the 300-room SLS hotel, and the third is the Rosewood, which offers 185 ocean view rooms and five beachfront villas.

When Kufrin had a little down time, she could easily keep herself entertained. The resort has over 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, an 18-hole gold course, a spa and over 30 luxury retail outlets for shopping for souvenirs (or herself!).

If adventure is what she was after, Kufrin could explore one of the seven tropical pools, or set up an excursion at the Sanctuary, where she could snorkel with sharks, swim with sting rays or observe wildlife, like sea turtles and native birds.

Although it doesn’t appear that any of her suitors joined her (she’s already met five of them live on After the Final Rose and put them through the ringer during a neon-filled group date in L.A.), this could be the last trip she takes as a single lady, if all goes well.

“I have so much love to give and I want just a partner in life,” Kufrin told PEOPLE in March. “I’m not afraid to date these guys and find the one who is the best fit for me — I welcome that with open arms.”