This Baseball Legend Is Auctioning Off His 24-Acre Mansion with Its Own Diamond
This Orioles legend is letting go of his massive Maryland estate on May 12
Cal Ripken's Private Baseball Paradise
Baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr.’s sprawling 24-acre Maryland home is coming up for auction.
This article first appeared on Money.
Field of Dreams
And, yes, it comes with its own baseball diamond.
Why an Auction?
The 21,890-square-foot Reisterstown home, which will be sold to the highest bidder on May 12, came to DeCaro Auctions International after a year on the market. There is no minimum bid for the auction.
Tough Sell
The estate was first listed for $12 million in September 2016 and dropped to $9.75 million in April 2017, records show, before it was removed from market in August.
Elegant Interiors
The home boasts a large kitchen, formal dining room and traditionally appointed living spaces.
A-List Extras
Downstairs, buyers will find a home theater and finished basement complete with a private bar.
An Athlete's Dream
The biggest draws, however, are the Baseball Hall of Famer’s personal athletic facilities. The property’s full-size baseball diamond was built specifically so Ripken could practice, says Daniel DeCaro, president of the auction company handling the sale.
...And Then Some
The estate also boasts a full-size indoor basketball court and a pool according to its listing. Photos from a previous listing also show an enclosed batting cage area.
