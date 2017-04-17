Tour Bachelor Twins Haley and Emily Ferguson's New Los Angeles Home, Which Includes a Giant Photo of Ben Higgins

Emily and Haley Ferguson are growing up — and moving out!

The 24-year-old twins, who found fame on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, recently relocated from Las Vegas to a new pad in Los Angeles. But they’re not exactly prepared for the realities of grown-up living. “We’re trying to be adults,” Haley says. And they readily admit, “Our mom used to do all of our laundry and cooking.”

To help ease the transition, they called in former flame Higgins and his girlfriend Lauren Bushnell, who he proposed to on his season of the hit show, for reinforcements.

“The Twins are just moving out on their own, and this is their first house on their own,” Higgins tells PEOPLE in the video home tour.

“This is the first time we’re going to be using the kitchen and the washer and dryer by ourselves,” Haley adds

Don’t expect The Twins: Happily Ever After? stars to be breaking out the cookbooks anytime soon, though.

“The only thing that’ll be used is the freezer to store our frozen pizzas, our chicken nuggets, frozen French fries,” Emily says of their kitchen.

When it came to the décor, Bushnell, along with Madison Modern Home, lent the ladies a hand. One standout is the boho-chic dining area where Bushnell says, “The twins will probably eat many meals that they picked up from a restaurant and brought here.”

Wall art capturing the sisters’ positive personality, a large framed photo of Higgins holding the classic Bachelor rose, and other touches of glam truly make the space feel like home. But that doesn’t mean they’re ready to dive into adulting quite yet.

“We should probably order out for our first meal,” Emily says.

Watch The Twins: Happily Every After? Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.