Bachelor Fans Place Perfect Personal Ad for Runner Up Becca Kufrin: "Seeking Man with Backbone"

Bachelor Nation isn’t done publicly shaming Arie Luyendyk Jr. just yet.

The three-hour season finale of The Bachelor on Monday night saw its leading man pull an unprecedented — and unpopular — move: Proposing to publicist Becca Kufrin, 27, then dumping her, and later proposing to his runner up, sales executive Lauren Burnham, 26.

RELATED: Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Kim Kardashian’s Desert Hideaway, Orlando Bloom’s Isolated Island and More :

The next morning, an anonymous group of fans sponsored digital billboards in Los Angeles, where the show films, and Kufrin’s home state of Minnesota that said what they felt their fellow viewers were thinking: “Arie… Not Okay, Just Leave.” They were signed “— Everyone.”

They were so popular, Chris Harrison ended up mentioning them on Tuesday night’s two-hour live After the Final Rose special. But the fans weren’t done yet.

ABC/WENN

Wednesday morning, they upped their game, buying space on 17 billboards nationwide, including one in perhaps the most prominent spot for digital displays in the world: Times Square.

Rather than mention Luyendyk Jr. by name, the second round of billboards displayed the perfect personal ad for Kufrin’s next love: “Strong, Beautiful Woman Seeks Man with Backbone.”

RELATED: California Has the Worst ‘Quality of Life’ in the Country, Says New Study

Kufrin doesn’t have to wait to see if the ad will work, however: ABC announced during Tuesday night’s episode that she’ll have a limo-full of gentleman to consider as the next Bachelorette, premiering later this year.