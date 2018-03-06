And the award for best Bachelor Nation fan reaction goes to . . . two billboards outside Los Angeles and Minnesota.

On Monday’s three-hour season finale of The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, made his final choice between publicist Becca Kufrin, 27, and sales executive Lauren Burnham, 26 — and his decision elicited quite the reaction from the show’s dedicated fans.

RELATED: Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Kim Kardashian’s Desert Hideaway, Orlando Bloom’s Isolated Island and More

Luyendyk Jr. first ended things with Burnham during the final rose ceremony and proposed to Kufrin, who said yes. But then, in a heart-wrenching twist, he broke off his engagement with Kufrin a few weeks later with the hopes of having a second chance with Burnham.

While we won’t know the outcome of his and Burnham’s relationship until Tuesday night, when The Bachelor concludes with a two-hour live After the Final Rose special, one group of viewers have seen all they need to of the season’s leading man.

An anonymous group of fans wanted to share their feelings about Monday night’s dramatic finale — in particular, Luyendyk Jr.’s refusal to leave after breaking up with Kufrin, a move she called “brutal” in a post-show interview.

The unofficial Luyendyk Jr.-shaming coalition bought two billboards — one in Los Angeles and one in Kufrin’s home state of Minnesota — that said what they feel Bachelor Nation is thinking: “Arie… Not Okay, Just Leave.” They were signed “— Everyone.”

The digital displays were on view on Tuesday.

RELATED: California Has the Worst ‘Quality of Life’ in the Country, Says New Study

Kufrin also received support from fans in the form of “beer money” sent to her on the mobile payment app Venmo, and outraged tweets berating Luyendyk Jr. for what one called “low and disgusting” behavior.

Watch After the Final Rose Tuesday at 8PM ET on ABC.