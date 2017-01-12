Inside Baby Daddy Star Chelsea Kane's Dressing Room That Pays Homage to Her 'Favorite Lady Boss'

Chelsea Kane has a starring role on the hit sitcom Baby Daddy, but behind-the-scenes in her dressing room, another well-known actress takes center stage.

“I started my career on the Disney channel and have remained in the ‘mouse house’ in one facet or another for most of my professional life,” the 28-year-old actress tells PEOPLE. Her backstage hangout, which she decorated with help from Ethan Allen and finds from their latest collection, puts the spotlight on a classic Disney icon: Minnie Mouse. “I figured it was fitting to pay homage to my favorite lady boss!” she says.

Kane, who starred as Stella on the Jonas Brothers’ Disney Channel show Jonas before being cast in her current role as Baby Daddy’s Riley, describes her dressing room as her “home away from home.” The space is decked out with plush furnishings, pops of pink and finishing touches that make her frequent visitors feel at ease.

“Friday nights I’m usually hosting friends and family who have come to the studio to watch the show,” she says. “It’s my little CBS Radford apartment,” she says, referencing the Los Angeles studio where the show is filmed.

Kane also had to ensure that two very special guests would approve of her recent updates.

“The Harris twins, the little girls who play Emma on our show, love to come visit me during shooting days,” Kane says. “I figured it would be fun to have a space where they felt comfortable, too.”

Pink tufted couches are a favorite feature for the actress because, “well, they’re pink tufted velvet couches!” The large-scale cork board is a close second.

“It gives me an opportunity to share mementos that would otherwise be tucked away,” she says. “I have hundreds of Polaroids of our Baby Daddy cast and crew that I’ve taken over the past six seasons, so I hang those up along with letters from fans who come to see the show.”

The bright color scheme isn’t business as usual for Kane, though, with her own home highlighting a very different decorating approach.

“My house is filled with blues, greens and other earth tones with a lot of masculine, mid-century modern furniture pieces,” she says.

But sometimes, girls just wanna have fun.

“I’m having a pink moment!” she says.