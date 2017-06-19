Baby Boy Born on a Plane Gets Free Flights for Life

It’s only happened a handful of times, but yet another airliner is giving a baby born on one of its flights a free pass for life.

Indian airliner Jet Airways said it would give a baby boy born on a flight between Saudi Arabia and India free flights for life, CNN reports, after his mother went into labor prematurely on Sunday. A trained paramedic, one of the passengers, helped deliver the newborn at 35,000 feet alongside members of the flight crew.

The flight, originally destined for Kochi, in the south of the country, was rerouted to Mumbai. The new mother and baby were transported to a hospital and are “doing well,” a spokesperson for the airline told CNN.

Although not exactly a lifetime pass, a baby girl born on a flight between Dubai and Manila last year received one million air miles from Cebu Pacific.

