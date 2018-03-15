Arie Luyendyk Jr. Shows Off Romantic European Hotel Suite on Vacation with Fiancee Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have a new fantasy suite on their hands and not a camera crew in sight.

It’s been a little over a week since the controversial The Bachelor finale that saw Luyendyk Jr. propose to runner-up Burnham, and just a few days since the pair “fled the country” for Iceland. But they’re already on to their next romantic adventure: a visit to the city of Barcelona and a stay in a jaw-dropping penthouse hotel suite.

After departing the popular North Atlantic island, PEOPLE has confirmed exclusively that the lovebirds have now checked into Barcelona’s new Iberostar Paseo de Gracia hotel. Luyendyk Jr. gave a tour of the space in an Instagram Live session, below.

According to a source close to the couple in Spain, the duo have been friendly to the hotel staff, and told them, “This is our first time in Barcelona and we’re excited to go out and visit the city.” They also showed appreciation for the Mediterranean climate, noting, “We’re glad it’s not cold, like it was in Iceland.”

courtesy Iberostar Paseo de Gracias

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham are staying in the hotel’s two-story penthouse suite, which boasts 360-degree views of Barcelona, including of La Sagrada Familia, Tibidado and Montjuic. The accommodation features a lounge, state-of-the-art bathroom with aromatherapy and luxury fixtures, private balcony, deluxe minibar with Catalan wine and beer, and a smart TV, according to the hotel website.

Chocolate covered strawberries, tropical fruits and champagne awaited the duo as they entered their accommodations, the source confirms.

In the high season, the room’s price can reach $25,000 per night.

courtesy Iberostar Paseo de Gracias

The Iberostar Paseo de Gracia hotel is located in a historic 1942 building in a vibrant central neighborhood, surrounded by fashionable shops and restaurants. It features neo-baroque decor, including sculptures by Frederic Marés, and boasts panoramic views of the city’s skyline, visible from the property’s terrace.

courtesy Iberostar Paseo de Gracias

The hotel offers a variety of dining options, including Ca’s Menestral Restaurant, specializing in the cuisine of the Balearic Islands and Mallorca; the Mmmallorca Coffee Bakery Bar; and a gorgeous sky bar, located in the penthouse.

While the Barcelona location just opened in January, the hotel chain is popular with celebrities. Usher, Chris Brown, Nelly Furtado, Flo Rida and Real Housewives’ Melissa Gorga — who recently stayed at the Montego Bay hotel — are all fans.