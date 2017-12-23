Travel

Christmas Getaway! Go Inside Ariana Grande’s $10,500 Per-Night Colorado Airbnb

See inside the pop star’s unbelievable mountain rental

Ariana Grande's Colorado Home for the Holidays

Ariana Grande is so into this Colorado Airbnb! The singer, who was recently named Billboard’s Female Artist of the Year, has been crashing at this $10,500 per-night lodge outside of Telluride with friends and family, courtesy of the rental company.

Scenic View

While Grande is enjoying a snow-covered scene now, the exterior of the palatial property is just as stunning during the warm season. Luckily, she can still enjoy the view year-round from the comfort of the pavilion’s hot tub.

Cozy Kitchen

The kitchen boasts all-wood cabinetry and beams, paying homage to the classic Colorado style. A breakfast bar serves as additional seating for the 16 total guests the house can accommodate.

Sweet Suites

Each of the six bedrooms — as well as the additional sleeping spot in the guest house — has an en-suite bathroom. The master suite also includes a lounge area and fireplace.

Bright Bathroom

One of 7.5 on the property, this bright bathroom gets a spa-like boost from its jetted tub, double vanity and relaxing view of the nature outside.

Relaxation Hub

Grande and her crew could cozy up by the fire in this laid-back living room bathed in natural light.

Game Room

Another gathering space is complete with a wall-mount TV and ping pong table for those evenings spent inside after a long day on the slopes.

Home Bar

If they don’t want to make the ten minute trek to nearby Mountain Village, there’s plenty of room to gather around this wet bar for a cocktail or two.

Pool Time

A heated indoor pool and hot tub serve as the perfect spot to unwind, regardless of the chilly temps.

Room to Spare

Although two transferable ski passes are included in the price tag, guests can also enjoy the on-site bowling alley if they want to stay a little closer to their home away from home.

