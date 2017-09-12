Apple Face ID Fail: New iPhone X Technology Doesn’t Work the First Time During Big Reveal

Today, Apple announced a flurry of new products, including a new iteration of Apple WATCH and three new iPhones, during a product presentation in Cupertino, California. But the crown jewel of the event was the iPhone X, a powerful (and expensive) device that Apple CEO Tim Cook called “the future of the smartphone.”

But there was just one problem.

During the presentation, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, went on stage to demonstrate the iPhone X’s new component, FaceID — a feature that allows users to unlock their phone just by looking at the device. Yet, when Federighi raised the phone to his face to demonstrate the feature to the audience, it didn’t work.

A seemingly nervous Federighi scratched his forehead. “Let’s try that again,” he said.

When he tried a second time, the iPhone X again failed to register his attempt. And that was all it took for people watching the presentation online to immediately poke fun at the situation on Twitter:

FaceId is FailId — LibraIsLife⚖️ (@VLONEHome) September 12, 2017

So the faceID doesn't even work yet 😂😭😭😭 — 3 (@Ken_Matt3) September 12, 2017

I'm not feeling the FaceID because I feel like too many glitches are going to occur — 🍯boo (@yoncejr) September 12, 2017

Orders for the (hopefully glitch-free) iPhone X start on October 27, and the device will be available November 23 in two configurations: 64 and 256 GB, starting at $999.