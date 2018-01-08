Another Big Snowstorm Is Coming for the U.S. This Week — Here's Where It's Hitting

The East Coast was pummeled by a “bomb cyclone” of ice and snow last week, also known as Winter Storm Grayson, and now it’s the Midwest’s turn for extreme winter weather.

Starting Wednesday night through Thursday, a blizzard is expected to move over the mid-United States across I-70 to the I-90 corridor, affecting eastern Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, and Minnesota.

According to AccuWeather, some areas should expect more than six inches of snow, and plenty of icy hazards and wind that will make getting around extremely difficult — so you might want to make other arrangements if you plan to travel this week. Ahead of Winter Storm Grayson, some airlines began issuing waivers. While none have been announced yet for flights in the affected area later this week, it’s always a good idea to check directly with your airline.

Certain highways including interstates 25, 29, 35, 70, 80, 90, and 94 may expect the most accumulation of snow, according to reports. Moist air combined with the freezing blizzard conditions could also increase the risk of slick ice on roads and sidewalks.

“Major disruptions to logistical operations, travel delays and road closures are all expected due to the variety of hazardous weather as well as the areal coverage of this storm system,” said AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Adams.

After the storm passes, Midwesterners should also expect the freezing temperatures to linger throughout the week, according to AccuWeather.

This might be a good week for everyone to stay home… or at least bundle up.