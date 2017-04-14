Angelina Jolie Puts Offer on Historic Cecil B. DeMille Estate at Just Below $25 Million Asking Price

Angelina Jolie wants to put down new roots.

Jolie has made an offer on the historic Cecil B. DeMille Estate in Los Angeles for just under the $24.95 million asking price, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The deal isn’t yet official, though, as the 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion still has to pass the actress’s inspections.

The property’s first tie to Hollywood came in 1916 when it was purchased by iconic director Cecil B. DeMille for under $28,000, according to Variety. Charlie Chaplin once lived in a neighboring house, but after the silent film star moved out, DeMille, who produced religious epics like The Ten Commandments and Samson and Delilah, purchased and combined the two estates. He reportedly used Chaplin’s residence as production offices and a screening room.

The listing says the 1913-build has since undergone a six-year renovation, which aimed to update the home with modern amenities while still highlighting the original details.

A pool house, studio with separate entrance, fountains, rose gardens, rolling lawns and more are situated on the estate’s stunning 2.1 acres of land. The main house is 11,000 square feet, offering plenty of space for Jolie, who has been living in rental homes since her split with Brad Pitt last fall, and her six children to make themselves at home in this storied Hollywood estate.