Angelina Jolie Struggled to Furnish Her New $25 Million Solo Home: Decorating 'Was Always Brad’s Thing'

Angelina Jolie may own one of L.A.’s most stunning and storied homes, the former Cecil B. DeMille mansion, but the actress admits, she doesn’t know the first thing about decorating the place.

Design “was always Brad’s thing,” Jolie, 42, tells Vanity Fair in her September cover story. Her new home, an 11,000-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles with 6 bedrooms and 10 baths, was furnished in part by a set-decorator friend. The living room is outfitted with two cozy white sofas and several large throw pillows. “I didn’t even know I needed throw pillows,” Jolie admits.

Pitt, 53 is a well-documented design enthusiast. He collaborated on a furniture line with designer Frank Pollaro in 2012 and founded the New Orleans charity Make It Right, which builds homes in areas damaged by Hurricane Katrina. His former house in Malibu sold to noted collector of prime L.A. real estate, Ellen DeGeneres.

The DeMille estate features a generous foyer Jolie has outfitted with a large round table topped with white flowers and a kitchen, Vanity Fair‘s Evgenia Peretz notes, looks like something out of a Nancy Meyers film. The nearby library, which has been painted gray and features a rolling ladder is the star’s favorite room in the house.

Jolie and her children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Shiloh, 11, Zahara, 12, Vivienne and Knox, both 9, had been living in rentals since her split from Pitt last fall, before purchasing their historic home for $24.5 million, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in June.

The property’s first tie to Hollywood came in 1916 when it was purchased by iconic director Cecil B. DeMille for under $28,000, according to Variety. The real estate listing says the 1913-build has since undergone a six-year renovation, which aimed to update the home with modern amenities while still highlighting the original details. A pool house, studio with separate entrance, fountains, rose gardens, rolling lawns and more are situated on the estate’s 2.1 acres of land.