Tour the Historical Cecil B. DeMille Estate That Angelina Jolie Just Put an Offer On

Angelina Jolie's Potential New Digs

Angelina Jolie has made an offer on the historic Cecil B. DeMille Estate for just under the $24.95 million asking price, and we can see why this stunning piece of Los Angeles real estate caught her eye. Although a source confirms to PEOPLE that the actress hasn't made it official with the 11,000-sq.-ft. home, the spectacular property that once belonged to iconic director DeMille is surely fit for Hollywood’s finest.