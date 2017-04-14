Home
Tour the Historical Cecil B. DeMille Estate That Angelina Jolie Just Put an Offer On
See inside the stunning estate Angelina Jolie might call home after putting in an offer under the $24.95 million asking price
By Megan Stein
Angelina Jolie's Potential New Digs
Angelina Jolie has made an offer on the historic Cecil B. DeMille Estate for just under the $24.95 million asking price, and we can see why this stunning piece of Los Angeles real estate caught her eye. Although a source confirms to PEOPLE that the actress hasn't made it official with the 11,000-sq.-ft. home, the spectacular property that once belonged to iconic director DeMille is surely fit for Hollywood’s finest.
Famous History
The Beaux Arts Style mansion was first built in 1913, and purchased by DeMille in 1916 for just under $28,000, according to Variety. The producer-director, who was behind religious epics like The Ten Commandments and Samson and Delilah, resided there until he died in 1959.
Combine and Conquer
Charlie Chaplin was said to have lived in the house next door to DeMille. When the silent film star moved out, DeMille acquired the property and connected it to his via a long breezeway. DeMille reportedly used the additional space for production offices and screening rooms.
Family Dinner
DeMille’s granddaughter, Cecilia Presley, was born and raised in the home, and told Architectural Digest that “dinner was usually a family affair” for her grandfather. “But we could invite anyone to see the movies that were shown every night but Sunday,” she says.
Cottage Kitchen
The current owners reportedly purchased the Chaplin residence when they snatched up the DeMille estate some time in the late 1990s, but eventually sold it to television producer John Wells.
Long-Term Renovations
The estate underwent a six-year renovation, which sought to give the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom abode a modern update while still highlighting the original details.
Modern Updates
One example of the old-meets-new aesthetic can be seen in in this bedroom, which boasts a fireplace, plenty of natural light and a terrace.
Spa-Like Amenities
White subway tile and a soaking tub add modern elegance to the charming cottage-style bath.
Fitness Fix
A gym is conveniently located inside the spacious pool house, which is one of three additional structures on the property. The others include a cabana above the swimming pool and a studio.
Room to Grow
Nestled on 2.1 acres, the gated exteriors feature rose gardens, sitting areas, arched fountains and more for Jolie — who has been living in rental houses since her split from Brad Pitt last fall — to enjoy.
