Andy Roddick Hilariously Rescues Brooklyn Decker from 'Baby Tarantula' with a Dust Pan

Brooklyn Decker may be a born and bred Southerner, but the actress still can’t handle the native wildlife.

“No, tarantulas on the back porch are not okay,” the Grace and Frankie star narrates in a hilarious video on her Instagram of her sneaking up on a huge, furry spider. “Nooo, it’s a baby tarantula. Get out of here!”

Luckily, Decker, 30, who was born in North Carolina and lives in Austin, had a less arachnophobic — if a little grumpy — spider wrangler on hand in husband Andy Roddick, 35.

“Andy has been instructed he must move the baby tarantula, but he can’t kill it,” she says in a second clip showing the retired tennis star approaching the offending bug with his tools of choice: a dust pan and a boat shoe.

Clearly traumatized, the mom of two — the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Stevie, in January — repeatedly instructs him to “be gentle” to which the Tennis Hall of Famer lovingly responds, “shut up.”

A few gasps and dust pan maneuvers later, the video cuts out with a cliff hanger.

Finally, a result in the battle royale comes in a third photo from the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model, “Update: It was dead.”

Although they recently finished a top to bottom renovation of their 6,800-square-foot, quirky-modern Austin farmhouse, Roddick and Decker have already moved on to their next project, which Decker gave a sneak peak of on her Instagram. “Another renovation. Leggo,” she writes alongside the down-to-the-studs interior.

They also recently sold a vacation house in North Carolina.

The couple share their home with baby Stevie, two-year-old son Hank, and two bulldogs, Bob Costas, named for the sportscaster, and Billie Jean King, named for the tennis legend.